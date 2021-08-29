[MQL5] If you do not use MetaEditor to code, which alternative editor do you use?

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Hello,

MQL5

If you do not use MetaEditor to code, which alternative editor do you use?

[Deleted]  
Pierre Rougier: If you do not use MetaEditor to code, which alternative editor do you use?

I cannot speak for others, but I personally use both MetaEditor as well as Microsoft Visual Studio Code (free and open-source) with the MQL4/5 Syntax Highlight extension.


Visual Studio Code - Code Editing. Redefined
Visual Studio Code - Code Editing. Redefined
  • 2016.04.14
  • code.visualstudio.com
Go beyond syntax highlighting and autocomplete with IntelliSense, which provides smart completions based on variable types, function definitions, and imported modules. Print statement debugging is a thing of the past. Debug code right from the editor. Launch or attach to your running apps and debug with break points, call stacks, and an...
[Deleted]  

Sometimes I like to use Emacs rather than MetaEditor, because I feel more comfortable with the Emacs keyboard shortcuts. I just set it to c++-mode and it works fine for me.

 

you can use any IDEs, what really matters is metaeditor compilers, to generate ex4/ex5 file(s).

 
Pierre Rougier:

Hello,

MQL5

If you do not use MetaEditor to code, which alternative editor do you use?

Mostly SciTE. Sometimes VIM.

 
Fernando Carreiro:

I cannot speak for others, but I personally use both MetaEditor as well as Microsoft Visual Studio Code (free and open-source) with the MQL4/5 Syntax Highlight extension.


Can you say in some words what are the advantages ?
 
I just use notepad2 (highlighting, code folding, autocomplete.) I also would like to know the avantages.
[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen: Can you say in some words what are the advantages ?

It is mainly about personal preferences, but the main advantage for me, is the ability edit multiple files (or the the same one at different positions) side-by-side, just as shown in the "image" I posted. Sometimes, I even have 3 files side-by-side.

Then there are other "power" uses as well, such as "multi-cursor editing" or the ability to create and use "code snippets", and a few others.

Obviously, some of these features are also available in other editors. I just settled on VSCode for myself as I also use it for other languages as well.

Basic Editing in Visual Studio Code
Basic Editing in Visual Studio Code
  • 2016.04.14
  • code.visualstudio.com
Visual Studio Code is an editor first and foremost and includes the features you need for highly productive source code editing. This topic takes you through the basics of the editor and helps you get moving with your code. Keyboard shortcuts Being able to keep your hands on the keyboard when writing code is crucial for high productivity. VS...
 

And here's Geany where you also can track variables, classes and functions.

https://www.geany.org/


Geany : Home Page
Geany : Home Page
  • www.geany.org
Geany is a text editor using the GTK+ toolkit with basic features of an integrated development environment. It was developed to provide a small and fast IDE, which has only a few dependencies from other packages. It supports many filetypes and has some nice features. For more details see About. Latest version is: 1.31 News: We are happy to...
 
Fernando Carreiro:

It is mainly about personal preferences, but the main advantage for me, is the ability edit multiple files (or the the same one at different positions) side-by-side, just as shown in the "image" I posted. Sometimes, I even have 3 files side-by-side.

Then there are other "power" uses as well, such as "multi-cursor editing" or the ability to create and use "code snippets", and a few others.

Obviously, some of these features are also available in other editors. I just settled on VSCode for myself as I also use it for other languages as well.

Thanks.

[Deleted]  
whroeder1:
I just use notepad2 (highlighting, code folding, autocomplete.) I also would like to know the avantages.

Yes, it also has "Code Folding", "Auto-complete/IntelliSense", "Code-snippets" as well as "Bracket matching", but I am not advocating VSCode over others, it is simply my own personal preference.

If you are interested, here is an overview of the features: Code Editing Features in VS Code

Code Editing Features in Visual Studio Code
Code Editing Features in Visual Studio Code
  • 2016.04.14
  • code.visualstudio.com
Take coding to the next level of speed and efficiency with these code editing features.
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