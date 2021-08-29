[MQL5] If you do not use MetaEditor to code, which alternative editor do you use?
I cannot speak for others, but I personally use both MetaEditor as well as Microsoft Visual Studio Code (free and open-source) with the MQL4/5 Syntax Highlight extension.
- 2016.04.14
- code.visualstudio.com
Sometimes I like to use Emacs rather than MetaEditor, because I feel more comfortable with the Emacs keyboard shortcuts. I just set it to c++-mode and it works fine for me.
you can use any IDEs, what really matters is metaeditor compilers, to generate ex4/ex5 file(s).
Hello,
MQL5
If you do not use MetaEditor to code, which alternative editor do you use?
Mostly SciTE. Sometimes VIM.
I cannot speak for others, but I personally use both MetaEditor as well as Microsoft Visual Studio Code (free and open-source) with the MQL4/5 Syntax Highlight extension.
It is mainly about personal preferences, but the main advantage for me, is the ability edit multiple files (or the the same one at different positions) side-by-side, just as shown in the "image" I posted. Sometimes, I even have 3 files side-by-side.
Then there are other "power" uses as well, such as "multi-cursor editing" or the ability to create and use "code snippets", and a few others.
Obviously, some of these features are also available in other editors. I just settled on VSCode for myself as I also use it for other languages as well.
- 2016.04.14
- code.visualstudio.com
And here's Geany where you also can track variables, classes and functions.
- www.geany.org
It is mainly about personal preferences, but the main advantage for me, is the ability edit multiple files (or the the same one at different positions) side-by-side, just as shown in the "image" I posted. Sometimes, I even have 3 files side-by-side.
Then there are other "power" uses as well, such as "multi-cursor editing" or the ability to create and use "code snippets", and a few others.
Obviously, some of these features are also available in other editors. I just settled on VSCode for myself as I also use it for other languages as well.
Thanks.
I just use notepad2 (highlighting, code folding, autocomplete.) I also would like to know the avantages.
Yes, it also has "Code Folding", "Auto-complete/IntelliSense", "Code-snippets" as well as "Bracket matching", but I am not advocating VSCode over others, it is simply my own personal preference.
If you are interested, here is an overview of the features: Code Editing Features in VS Code
- 2016.04.14
- code.visualstudio.com
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Hello,
MQL5
If you do not use MetaEditor to code, which alternative editor do you use?