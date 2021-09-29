why has the error with invalid stops in testing on mt5

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i set the stoploss and takeprofit 300 points, but still have the error, i don't know what's wrong wit it ?

 
do anybody can help me ?
 
Yunmin Fang:


i set the stoploss and takeprofit 300 points, but still have the error, i don't know what's wrong wit it ?

Most likely the price you set is to close.  Check minimum stop loss take profit settings 
 
Paul Anscombe #:
Most likely the price you set is to close.  Check minimum stop loss take profit settings 

i  use the CheckStopLoss_Takeprofit function, but no errors show when testing it. I also compare the stoplevel with the set point, and no errors. 

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