why has the error with invalid stops in testing on mt5
do anybody can help me ?
Yunmin Fang:Most likely the price you set is to close. Check minimum stop loss take profit settings
i set the stoploss and takeprofit 300 points, but still have the error, i don't know what's wrong wit it ?
Paul Anscombe #:
Most likely the price you set is to close. Check minimum stop loss take profit settings
Most likely the price you set is to close. Check minimum stop loss take profit settings
i use the CheckStopLoss_Takeprofit function, but no errors show when testing it. I also compare the stoplevel with the set point, and no errors.
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i set the stoploss and takeprofit 300 points, but still have the error, i don't know what's wrong wit it ?