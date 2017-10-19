X-Pattern
Eduardo Correia:
Good Morning,
I'm looking for the X-Pattern indicator for MT5, does anyone have the same to make it available?
I have one in MT4 and I can not convert it to MT5.
Is attached.
Thank you!
Good Morning,
I'm looking for the X-Pattern indicator for MT5, does anyone have the same to make it available?
I have one in MT4 and I can not convert it to MT5.
Is attached.
Thank you!
- Don't double post
- English only on this forum. Or use the Portuguese one
- You have only four choices:
- Search for it,
- learn to code it. If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
- Beg at Coding help - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum or Need help with coding - General - MQL5 programming forum or Free MQL4 To MQL5 Converter - General - MQL5 programming forum or Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!),
- or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
No free help
urgent help.
- All it shows is the highest high and lowest low for the last 100 bars and which one was hit last.
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Bom Dia,
Estou procurando o indicador X-Pattern para MT5, alguém tem o mesmo para disponibilizar-lo?
Tenho um em MT4 e não consigo converte-lo para MT5.
Segue em anexo.
Obrigado!