X-Pattern

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Bom Dia, 

Estou procurando o indicador X-Pattern para MT5, alguém tem o mesmo para disponibilizar-lo?

Tenho um em MT4 e não consigo converte-lo para MT5.

Segue em anexo.

Obrigado!

Files:
X.mq4  3 kb
 
Eduardo Correia:
Good Morning,

I'm looking for the X-Pattern indicator for MT5, does anyone have the same to make it available?

I have one in MT4 and I can not convert it to MT5.

Is attached.

Thank you!
  1. Don't double post
  2. English only on this forum. Or use the Portuguese one

  3. You have only four choices: We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature of your problem.
              No free help
              urgent help.
  4. All it shows is the highest high and lowest low for the last 100 bars and which one was hit last.
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