Change/Highlight color of active chart window
Dear All,
Goodday.
In the attached chart, I clicked on the Eurusd chart (on right side) and it becomes the active chart window. We can see some changes in the color of the chart window tab but it is not obvious. I wonder if it is possible to change the color of active chart window to make it more obvious to let me see easily that it is the active chart window?
That does not depend on Metatrader, but on the Theme that you have chosen for Windows and the color combination that such Theme has configured by default (you can also change it manually).
To change it, right-click on an empty area of the Windows desktop and choose Customize. There you can change the Theme, and / or the colors of the active and inactive windows.
Regards.
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Dear All,
Goodday.
In the attached chart, I clicked on the Eurusd chart (on right side) and it becomes the active chart window. We can see some changes in the color of the chart window tab but it is not obvious. I wonder if it is possible to change the color of active chart window to make it more obvious to let me see easily that it is the active chart window?
Also, let say i click on another pair let say Audusd (top right), is it possible for the active window Audusd to change color automatically? and at the same time for Eurusd to revert to its original color automatically?
I need this because i monitor these several pairs during news events, and after choosing the desired pair by clicking on it, i will use a predefined hotkey to enter trades via mt4 script. The mt4 script will then operate on the active chart.
Because news events happen very fast, it is possible that i clicked on the wrong pair. When the color of the active chart window is obvious, at least i know immediately that i clicked on the wrong pair.
Thanks folks.