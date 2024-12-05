Erased and Disattached TimeFrames Toolbar MAC
iamt:
Hello, I dragged my TimeFrames toolbar out of its line in the toolbars bar, now it is a disattached box in my screen like in the picture. I tried deleting it, moving it, closing many times the MT4platform, I got like 6 hours trying. I need help.
I don't know what else to do. Thank you
http://www.broguetraders.com/metatrader-4-and-the-disappearing-tool-bars-solved
Just Here. :D
- Go to the Metatrader installation directory and click on the CONFIG directory.
- Rename the file TERMINAL.INI to TERMINAL.OLD
- Restart Metatrader
- On restart Metatrader creates a new TERMINAL.INI file
- You may need to close down the navigation pane / terminal window etc to get MT4 looking how you like it but all your charts remain intact and the disappearing tool-bar issue will be solved.
Hope this helps.
Metatrader 4 and the disappearing tool bars – SOLVED | Brogue Traders
- www.broguetraders.com
Symptom: Toolbars are not visible after restarting MT4. Manually activating each toolbar via the menu options VIEW / TOOLBARS will bring back the tool-bars but does not save them when MT4 is restarted. In the past we have simply re-installed Metatrader but there is a much easier way to solve this issue. Fix1: Press F11 just to check you haven’t...
I found the solution in youtube.
https://youtu.be/drkPDOKt77U
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Hello, I dragged my TimeFrames toolbar out of its line in the toolbars bar, now it is a disattached box in my screen like in the picture. I tried deleting it, moving it, closing many times the MT4platform, I got like 6 hours trying. I need help.
I don't know what else to do. Thank you