Erased and Disattached TimeFrames Toolbar MAC

New comment
 

Hello, I dragged my TimeFrames toolbar out of its line in the toolbars bar, now it is a disattached box in my screen like in the picture. I tried deleting it, moving it, closing many times the MT4platform, I got like 6 hours trying. I need help.

here it is


I don't know what else to do. Thank you

 
iamt:

Hello, I dragged my TimeFrames toolbar out of its line in the toolbars bar, now it is a disattached box in my screen like in the picture. I tried deleting it, moving it, closing many times the MT4platform, I got like 6 hours trying. I need help.


I don't know what else to do. Thank you


http://www.broguetraders.com/metatrader-4-and-the-disappearing-tool-bars-solved

Just Here. :D

  1. Go to the Metatrader installation directory and click on the CONFIG directory.
  2. Rename the file TERMINAL.INI to TERMINAL.OLD
  3. Restart Metatrader
  4. On restart Metatrader creates a new TERMINAL.INI file
  5. You may need to close down the navigation pane / terminal window etc to get MT4 looking how you like it but all your charts remain intact and the disappearing tool-bar issue will be solved.
Hope this helps.
Metatrader 4 and the disappearing tool bars – SOLVED | Brogue Traders
Metatrader 4 and the disappearing tool bars – SOLVED | Brogue Traders
  • www.broguetraders.com
Symptom: Toolbars are not visible after restarting MT4. Manually activating each toolbar via the menu options VIEW / TOOLBARS will bring back the tool-bars but does not save them when MT4 is restarted. In the past we have simply re-installed Metatrader but there is a much easier way to solve this issue. Fix1: Press F11 just to check you haven’t...
 

I found the solution in youtube. 

https://youtu.be/drkPDOKt77U&nbsp;

 

yousif ' #:

I found the solution in youtube. 

https://youtu.be/drkPDOKt77U&amp;nbsp;


Thank you <3

 
yousif ' #:
https://youtu.be/drkPDOKt77U&amp;nbsp
Thanks alot.
New comment