MQL5 Rating Count
It's been a while since I try to figure out how the rating works on MQL5, I would like to see if the rating of my signal also depends on the participation in this forum because the rating of my signal is currently #3572 while that of my profile is #458.
Can someone explain to me if there is a correlation between the two ratings?
- Point System on MQL5
- Adviser to the whole world
- I need a signal service with TP > SL...is it possible?
It would not be logical.
Your rating is related to the contribution, e.g. posts.
How signals are rated I don't know.
Michele Manenti:
It's been a while since I try to figure out how the rating works on MQL5, I would like to see if the rating of my signal also depends on the participation in this forum because the rating of my signal is currently #3572 while that of my profile is #458.
Can someone explain to me if there is a correlation between the two ratings?
Hi,
Your problem is 74% Drawdown and I suggest you to make a new account and try to trade with minimum Drawdown.
Regards
The absolute dd% is high but the relative DD% low, however my signal has other high parameters such as 114 consecutive winning trades, and a profit factor 5.02, I do not understand how an excellent signal as my can stay at the #3572...???
Michele Manenti:
The absolute dd% is high but the relative DD% low, however my signal has other high parameters such as 114 consecutive winning trades, and a profit factor 5.02, I do not understand how an excellent signal as my can stay at the #3572...???
75% Drawdown can destroy any other good performance
I don't find it a good rating count this.
Michele Manenti:There is no relationship between the two ratings. Regards.
It's been a while since I try to figure out how the rating works on MQL5, I would like to see if the rating of my signal also depends on the participation in this forum because the rating of my signal is currently #3572 while that of my profile is #458.
Can someone explain to me if there is a correlation between the two ratings?
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