MQL5 Rating Count

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It's been a while since I try to figure out how the rating works on MQL5, I would like to see if the rating of my signal also depends on the participation in this forum because the rating of my signal is currently #3572 while that of my profile is #458.
Can someone explain to me if there is a correlation between the two ratings?
 

It would not be logical. 

 

Your rating is related to the contribution, e.g. posts.

How signals are rated I don't know.

 
Michele Manenti:
It's been a while since I try to figure out how the rating works on MQL5, I would like to see if the rating of my signal also depends on the participation in this forum because the rating of my signal is currently #3572 while that of my profile is #458.
Can someone explain to me if there is a correlation between the two ratings?

Hi,


Your problem is 74% Drawdown and I suggest you to make a new account and try to trade with minimum Drawdown.


Regards


 
The absolute dd% is high but the relative DD% low, however my signal has other high parameters such as 114 consecutive winning trades, and a profit factor 5.02, I do not understand how an excellent signal as my can stay at the #3572...???
 
Michele Manenti:
The absolute dd% is high but the relative DD% low, however my signal has other high parameters such as 114 consecutive winning trades, and a profit factor 5.02, I do not understand how an excellent signal as my can stay at the #3572...???

75% Drawdown can destroy any other good performance

 
I don't find it a good rating count this.
 
Michele Manenti:
It's been a while since I try to figure out how the rating works on MQL5, I would like to see if the rating of my signal also depends on the participation in this forum because the rating of my signal is currently #3572 while that of my profile is #458.
Can someone explain to me if there is a correlation between the two ratings?
There is no relationship between the two ratings.   Regards.
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