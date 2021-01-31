EA For Stop Loss Moving To Profit But Not Moving To Breakeven
Hello All Forex FX Masters Here, Im Looking For Help from you all guys. I Need EA Which Can Set Stop Loss, Trailing Stop & Trailing Step. But here No Need Take Profit Because Stop Loss Will Act As Take Profit Function. But Please See My Explanation In Detail Because I know that There Are Many EA Available Here which not what i mean. so its like this. When We Set Stop Loss Let Say 25 Pips, Trailing Stop 50 Pips & Trailing Step 5 Pips. Now when Open Trade Going Profit & Reach 50 Pips, The EA will move Stop Loss To Level of 50 Pips. Normally EA Which Available here mostly will Move Stop Loss to Breakeven. & Now from there Stop Loss Will Trailing Step to Move Stop Loss to Every 5 Pips More If Market Go More Profitable but when market turn around it will hit the Stop Loss with Profit. Let Say Market can manage to go profit 62 Pips So Trailing Step Already Move 2 Times Stop Loss Which Extra 10 Pips. Now When Market Return The Trade Profit 60 Pips. Pls help me Guys. Many Thanks For You Masters here.
Maybe you asked this isn't?
Im Not Sure Bro..... What This EA & How Its Work Bro? I Only Looking for Very Simple EA With Below Parameters. This Ea Also Should Have Hidden Stop Loss. This EA Should No Need To Have Take Profit Parameter Because Stop Loss Will Act As Take Profit Function.
PARAMETER
1. MagicNumber:
2. Stop Loss:
3. Trailing Stop:
4. Trailing Step
So It Will Work Like This. Let Say We Set Stop Loss: 300 Point, Trailing Stop: 200 Point & Trailing Step: 50 Point. So What Will Happen When Market Go Negative Of Course It Will Hit Stop Loss At 300 Pips, But When Market Go Profit Let Say When Reach Positive 210 Pips, The Trailing Stop Will Move Stop Loss To Level 200 Pips. Most Of EA Trailing Stop Will Move Stop Loss To Breakeven But I Dont Want That. After That, When Market Go More Profit Let Say Reach 251 Pips The Trailing Step Will Start Function To Move Stop Loss From Level 200 To Level 250 Pips & Now When Market Reach Profit Level 302 Pips, Now The Trailing Step Again Move The Stop Loss To Level 300 Pips Profit & This Continue So On Until Market Start To Reverse & Then The Last Stop Loss Level Will Cut Profit at highest Level. But Im Looking For Hidden Stop Loss EA. Hope This More Clear Explanation To Masters Here. Thanks Guys.
Im Not Sure Bro..... What This EA & How Its Work Bro? I Only Looking for Very Simple EA With Below Parameters. This Ea Also Should Have Hidden Stop Loss. This EA Should No Need To Have Take Profit Parameter Because Stop Loss Will Act As Take Profit Function.
PARAMETER
1. MagicNumber:
2. Stop Loss:
3. Trailing Stop:
4. Trailing Step
So It Will Work Like This. Let Say We Set Stop Loss: 300 Point, Trailing Stop: 200 Point & Trailing Step: 50 Point. So What Will Happen When Market Go Negative Of Course It Will Hit Stop Loss At 300 Pips, But When Market Go Profit Let Say When Reach Positive 210 Pips, The Trailing Stop Will Move Stop Loss To Level 200 Pips. Most Of EA Trailing Stop Will Move Stop Loss To Breakeven But I Dont Want That. After That, When Market Go More Profit Let Say Reach 251 Pips The Trailing Step Will Start Function To Move Stop Loss From Level 200 To Level 250 Pips & Now When Market Reach Profit Level 302 Pips, Now The Trailing Step Again Move The Stop Loss To Level 300 Pips Profit & This Continue So On Until Market Start To Reverse & Then The Last Stop Loss Level Will Cut Profit at highest Level. But Im Looking For Hidden Stop Loss EA. Hope This More Clear Explanation To Masters Here. Thanks Guys.
Then you don't know what you want
onu nasıl alabilirim?
Hello All Forex FX Masters Here, Im Looking For Help from you all guys. I Need EA Which Can Set Stop Loss, Trailing Stop & Trailing Step. But here No Need Take Profit Because Stop Loss Will Act As Take Profit Function. But Please See My Explanation In Detail Because I know that There Are Many EA Available Here which not what i mean. so its like this. When We Set Stop Loss Let Say 25 Pips, Trailing Stop 50 Pips & Trailing Step 5 Pips. Now when Open Trade Going Profit & Reach 50 Pips, The EA will move Stop Loss To Level of 50 Pips. Normally EA Which Available here mostly will Move Stop Loss to Breakeven. & Now from there Stop Loss Will Trailing Step to Move Stop Loss to Every 5 Pips More If Market Go More Profitable but when market turn around it will hit the Stop Loss with Profit. Let Say Market can manage to go profit 62 Pips So Trailing Step Already Move 2 Times Stop Loss Which Extra 10 Pips. Now When Market Return The Trade Profit 60 Pips. Pls help me Guys. Many Thanks For You Masters here.
hi saravannan , thanks for the kind of explanations of the trailing stop loss . i,m just short of understanding how to make use of the trailing step .so to say if on a M1 TF 20pips+ and threshold open(10) to re-enter the market will open a position either 10 points above or below the recent close , and then will again close at trailing stop loss distance or SL .what can you advise for the trailing step on GBPJPY - M1 , M5 , M30 and H1 . thanks saravannan ,
paul .
Maybe you asked this isn't?
this is immutable . i would have asked god for this but it were already supplied .
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello All Forex FX Masters Here, Im Looking For Help from you all guys. I Need EA Which Can Set Stop Loss, Trailing Stop & Trailing Step. But here No Need Take Profit Because Stop Loss Will Act As Take Profit Function. But Please See My Explanation In Detail Because I know that There Are Many EA Available Here which not what i mean. so its like this. When We Set Stop Loss Let Say 25 Pips, Trailing Stop 50 Pips & Trailing Step 5 Pips. Now when Open Trade Going Profit & Reach 50 Pips, The EA will move Stop Loss To Level of 50 Pips. Normally EA Which Available here mostly will Move Stop Loss to Breakeven. & Now from there Stop Loss Will Trailing Step to Move Stop Loss to Every 5 Pips More If Market Go More Profitable but when market turn around it will hit the Stop Loss with Profit. Let Say Market can manage to go profit 62 Pips So Trailing Step Already Move 2 Times Stop Loss Which Extra 10 Pips. Now When Market Return The Trade Profit 60 Pips. Pls help me Guys. Many Thanks For You Masters here.