Strategy Tester question
The MT5 terminal's help document has the information you need. Press F1 in the terminal to open the document, you'll find the information at "Client Terminal\Stragegy Tester\Inputs" area.
The "Start, Step, Stop, Steps" are used for optimization. If you don't perform optimization, you only need to care about the "Value" part. For example, you want to set TP to 20pips, just set "Value" to 20 and forget about the "Start, Step ...".
I attached a screenshot. FYR.
KenMcCormick:You can also see the online documentation by using the search engine : https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/testing
What are "steps"?
Thanks
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What are "steps"?
Thanks
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Can someone please tell me..I have looked in documentation, but I am not clear.
The inputs in the strategy tester. After the compilation and first test run,when making changes the inputs are
Variable?, Value?, Start? step?,and Stop?
Example:
Macd
Trailing stop,I want 20pips, Value?, Start? step?,and Stop?,Steps?
Take profit 20pips Value?, Start? step?,and Stop?,Steps?
Price to execute deal?
Thresholds, open?close?
Is stop loss in "points" same as "pips"?
What are "steps"?
Thanks