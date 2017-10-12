Set notification Push default

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Hi,

I need help.

I like to use Push notification. So, every time that I need to create a new alert, I need change Action from sound to notification. Besides that, I like to use no expiration, and I need change it too.


Can I set it default values?


thanks.

 
nhawkbr: I need change Action from sound to notification. Besides that, I like to use no expiration, a
  1. Alerts/Email/Notifications have no expirations, they just send. They don't have sounds, they just send.
  2. Show us your attempt and state the nature of your problem.
              No free help
              urgent help.
 
whroeder1:
  1. Alerts/Email/Notifications have no expirations, they just send. They don't have sounds, they just send.
  2. Show us your attempt and state the nature of your problem.
              No free help
              urgent help.

I´m sorry my english.


this is the screen of my problem.

that options are default.



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