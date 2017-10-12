Set notification Push default
nhawkbr: I need change Action from sound to notification. Besides that, I like to use no expiration, a
- Alerts/Email/Notifications have no expirations, they just send. They don't have sounds, they just send.
- Show us
your attempt and state the nature of your problem.
No free help
urgent help.
whroeder1:
- Alerts/Email/Notifications have no expirations, they just send. They don't have sounds, they just send.
- Show us
your attempt and state the nature of your problem.
No free help
urgent help.
I´m sorry my english.
this is the screen of my problem.
that options are default.
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Hi,
I need help.
I like to use Push notification. So, every time that I need to create a new alert, I need change Action from sound to notification. Besides that, I like to use no expiration, and I need change it too.
Can I set it default values?
thanks.