MQL5 Signals - Search and Filter Improvements
Some filters (old ones) were described in this article:
Tips for Selecting a Trading Signal to Subscribe. Step-By-Step Guide
----------------
Besides, there are still existing the old filters on the left of the page:
----------------
As I remember, MQ told that webdesign for the signals will be more improved so I hope that will descrive everything on some article or post when finish for example.
Sergey, thanks for that... I already knew that "old" filters definition using that article and yes it seems they are improving the way we can find signals but even that its hard to filter good signals... this filter functionality should be improved... but I think my question still there:
what are the definition of these new filters?
Also I realized the old filters has some fails: for example we're not able to find a signal with more than 100% of profit in a month for example
I still doing the manually searching for the signals that I want to copy
I hope some of the developers can join this to share with us
but thanks again for your time :)
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello all!
Latelly I see a lot of improvements in the signal filter page:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/mt4
but I didnt find any documentation on what exactly are those filters:Maximum profitReliabilityProfitable within a monthLong tradesShort tradesFor under 50 USDHaving reviewsLeverage 1:100Using robots
What I mean is: What is the filter applied to the signals database when i select each one of those buttons.
Lets say: "For under 50 USD" is easy.... but how about "Realiability" ?
Thanks in advance