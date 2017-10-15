Delete text from chart
Hi Jose,
thanks for your reply.
I know this function which is also an option via Charts -> Properties -> Show -> Show trade Levels
However, using MQL5 Code or uncheck it via the Chart itself has no effect at all!
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ProjectName | //| Copyright 2012, CompanyName | //| http://www.companyname.net | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <trade/trade.mqh> CTrade m_trade; MqlTick last_tick; bool trade=true; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,false); // ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_VOLUME,clrBlack); // ChartRedraw();return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,false); if(trade) { m_trade.Sell(0.1,_Symbol,last_tick.ask,0,0,NULL); trade=false; } // ObjectsDeleteAll(0,0,OBJ_ARROW_SELL); // ObjectsDeleteAll(0,0,OBJ_ARROW_BUY); // ObjectsDeleteAll(0,0,OBJ_TREND); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
I still tried different approaches with no off them succeeded. I think it is an mql5/Chart bug because as soon as I stop the backtester the text disappears as well. As written above, after deleting the arrow und trend objects the backtester says there are no objects left. I believe the text is part of one of these objects but stay until the backtester is stopped. That's a bug in my opinion.
Hi Jose,
thanks for your reply.
I know this function which is also an option via Charts -> Properties -> Show -> Show trade Levels
However, using MQL5 Code or uncheck it via the Chart itself has no effect at all!
However, you can write to the Service Desk to be told if it is a bug or a feature.
Finally, if you want anyone to see how your EA works, you can disable visual backtesting.
Regards.
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Good Evening!
I recently postet the following question:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/21665
As outlined in the post, I managed to get rid of the arrow objects as well as the green dotted order volume lines. However, I still struggle to get rid of the text added to the arrow/line at the left hand side of the Chart.
However, I realized that after removing the arrow and the order volume line objects, when looking at the objects (STRG+B) it shows no more remaining objects. So the text seems to be no object at all? Any ideas?
Here is a simple Code snippet you can run. As you can see, there are no objects left but the text still stays: