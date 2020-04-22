[HELP] Get maximum value and minimum momentum indicator

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Hello,
I wanted to know how the metatrader calculates these values, as circled in red.
When I edit the momentum indicator, it suggests the maximum value and the minimum value. I noticed that if I edit the indicator with the graph in the current time it shows a value, if I move the graph to a few days ago it shows a different value.

I need these values because I'm going to use them in an EA.



 
felipe_kuhn: I wanted to know how the metatrader calculates these values, as circled in red. I need these values because I'm going to use them in an EA
  1. For the bars displayed on the chart, find the indicator's maximum and minimum value add/subtract 10% of the range to the max/min value.
              Chart Price Max/Min - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
  2. Are you sure you don't want just the min/max?
 

Dear All

Do you have find the answer for the 2 parameters ? Fixed mini and maximum ?

I'm interested too

thx

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