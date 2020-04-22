[HELP] Get maximum value and minimum momentum indicator
felipe_kuhn: I wanted to know how the metatrader calculates these values, as circled in red. I need these values because I'm going to use them in an EA
- For the bars displayed on the chart, find the indicator's maximum and minimum value add/subtract 10% of the range to the max/min value.
Chart Price Max/Min - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
- Are you sure you don't want just the min/max?
Dear All
Do you have find the answer for the 2 parameters ? Fixed mini and maximum ?
I'm interested too
thx
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I need these values because I'm going to use them in an EA.