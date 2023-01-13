MT5 - Bug in strategy tester? Creating trendline
further tests show, that the first point (leftTime, price) will be ignored by the strat tester. Now reported to the service desk.
Set anchor points separately and it will work.
Doerk Hilger:Thx for your reply. As far as I understand anchor points and corners, they are not needed / valid for trend lines. Or am I wrong?
Set anchor points separately and it will work.
blackfriday:Dirk meant the trendline anchor points (time1,price1) and (time2,price2).
Thx for your reply. As far as I understand anchor points and corners, they are not needed / valid for trend lines. Or am I wrong?
Thx for your reply. As far as I understand anchor points and corners, they are not needed / valid for trend lines. Or am I wrong?
I am sorry, I still don't get it...
How can I set the points (time1, price1) and (time2,price2) of a trendline other than I did?
if (!ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_TREND,subWindow,time1,price,time2,price)) { Print("CreateTline---------- Failed to create a trend line! Error code = ", GetLastError()); return; }BTW, this is a copy from here and it works perfectly well outside the strategy tester
Alain Verleyen:Thx for your help... please find an example code from an indi below. It shows daily open lines on the chart and is working well. Please attach it to a profile and load the profile while testing a whatever expert in the strategy tester. You will see what I mean
Please provide a code that compiles, so I can reproduce your issue.
Please provide a code that compiles, so I can reproduce your issue.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| X_ShowDOL_test.mq5 | //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "blackfriday 2016" #property version "1.0" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_plots 0 //+------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------+ sinput string A0; //GENERAL SETTINGS input bool OnOff = true; //Indicator on sinput string A21; // ................................................................ sinput string A2; //DOL AND YESTERDAY'S H/L input bool ShowDOL = true; //Show DOL Marker input color DOLMarkerColor = clrCornflowerBlue; //Color of DOL Marker input int MarkerLength = 0; //DOL Marker length [points]; if 0 full length //+----------------------------------------------+ double lowArray[], highArray[], openArray[]; datetime timeArray[]; datetime leftTime, rightTime; double leftPrice; int win, ChartWidth; MqlDateTime timeStruct, timeStructCurrent; double high_, low_, open_, close_; int X_Distance = 190; // Number of daily open lines int NoOfDOL = 100; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { //---- SetIndexBuffer(0,lowArray,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(1,highArray,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(2,openArray,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); //--- chart width in pixels ChartWidth = int(ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0)); //---- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { DeleteChartObjects(); ChartRedraw(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double& high[], const double& low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[] ) { if (!OnOff) return(rates_total); if (ShowDOL == true) { ArraySetAsSeries(open,true); ArraySetAsSeries(openArray,true); ArraySetAsSeries(time,true); ArraySetAsSeries(timeArray,true); CopyOpen(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,0,NoOfDOL,openArray); CopyTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,0,NoOfDOL,timeArray); if (_Period <= PERIOD_H4) { for (int i = 0; i < NoOfDOL; i++) { int x, y; double price; long chart_id = 0; string name = "DOL" + IntegerToString(i); //-- no weekends TimeToStruct(timeArray[i],timeStruct); TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),timeStructCurrent); if (timeStruct.day_of_week != 0) { ChartTimePriceToXY(0,0,timeArray[i],openArray[i],x,y); if (x > 0 && x < ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS)) { if (MarkerLength != 0) { ChartXYToTimePrice(0,x + MarkerLength,y,win,rightTime,price); ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_TREND,0,timeArray[i],openArray[i],rightTime,openArray[i]); } else { if (i == 0) ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_TREND,0,timeArray[i],openArray[i],TimeCurrent(),openArray[i]); else ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_TREND,0,timeArray[i],openArray[i],timeArray[i-1],openArray[i]); } ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,DOLMarkerColor); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,STYLE_SOLID); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,2); ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,name); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BACK,false); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY,true); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,false); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false); } } } } } //---- ChartRedraw(0); return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Relocation of short horizontal line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SetTline ( long chart_id, // chart ID string name, // object name int nwin, // window index double price, // horizontal level price color Color, // line color int style, // line style int width, // line width bool background, // background display of the line string text // text ) //---- { //---- CreateTline(chart_id,name,nwin,price,Color,style,width,background,text); ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text); ChartXYToTimePrice(0,ChartWidth - X_Distance,0,win,leftTime,leftPrice); ChartXYToTimePrice(0,ChartWidth - X_Distance - 120,0,win,rightTime,leftPrice); ObjectMove(chart_id,name,int(leftTime),rightTime,price); ObjectMove(chart_id,name + "L",int(leftTime),rightTime,price); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creating short horizontal lines | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CreateTline ( long chart_id, // chart ID string name, // object name int nwin, // window index double price, // horizontal level price color Color, // line color int style, // line style int width, // line width bool background, // background display of the line string text // text ) { ChartXYToTimePrice(0,ChartWidth - X_Distance,0,win,leftTime,leftPrice); if (StringSubstr(name,0,2) == "PW" ) ChartXYToTimePrice(0,ChartWidth - X_Distance - 150,0,win,rightTime,leftPrice); else ChartXYToTimePrice(0,ChartWidth - X_Distance - 120,0,win,rightTime,leftPrice); if (!ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_TREND,nwin,leftTime,price,rightTime,price)) { Print("CreateTline---------- Failed to create a trend line! Error code = ", GetLastError()); return; } ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,Color); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width); ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BACK,background); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY,true); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,false); ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false); //----------------------------------------------------- } void DeleteChartObjects() { //---- Delete levels ObjectDelete(0,"DOL"); ObjectDelete(0,"DOL" + "L"); for (int i = 0; i <= NoOfDOL; i++) ObjectDelete(0,"DOL" + IntegerToString(i)); }edit: extra spaces reduced
Hi Alain,
any idea on the trendline problem?
BR
blackfriday
is there a way i could use any line atol in mt5 strategy tester? whether it be trendline, horizontal line, vertical line ?
@xxxxtttt777 #: is there a way i could use any line atol in mt5 strategy tester? whether it be trendline, horizontal line, vertical line ?
Your question is unclear. You can use all of those types of line objects in the tester, both on MT4 and MT5 Strategy Tester. So, please explain your question in more detail.
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Hi,
I have coded an indicator, which creates trendlines (MT5). It is working without any problems with live ticks - but I am not able to get it working in strategy tester. Please have a look at the code below for creating the trendlines - with the test data, it should create a short horizontal line between two points. Pls find the result below the code
Result in strategy tester:
So the starting point of the line is correct, but not the end point. Again, the indicator is working flawlessly on live ticks, but I need the strategy tester for optimizing.
Any ideas would be appreciated...
Regards,
blackfriday