Would this EA i built sell?
- You used a spread of 2 points. Try a realistic spread; On my broker that pair has an average spread of 22 points.
- Get lower timeframe history so you get better than 50% modeling quality.
- Run it on other years to see if you get similar results.
Can any experts give me feedback and any ideas on how i can test my ea with real world scenarios. I seem to be getting perfect charts on back testing but i need to know if there are things i may be missing.
- Why are you double posting your questions? https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/216368 AND https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/216367
You said you are getting "perfect charts on back testing". That's absolutely incorrect. You're modeling quality is horrible at 50%, that's a long way from perfect.
You are only profitable 23.07% of the time, and you lose 76.93% of the time. Again, Perfect? Absolutely not perfect.
Have you forward tested this EA on a live account for 6 months or more?
The only way you are going to know if the EA is actually profitable is to run it on a standard live account (NOT a cent account). I would select both a US based broker (Oanda for example) and a non-US based account (XM, FXCM, Pepperstone, Dukascopy for example). The brokers should be highly reputable, well know brokerages. That's the only way you are going to know for sure if it is profitable for you. Backtesting VS Demo VS Live accounts can produce vastly different results.
- 2017.09.26
- www.mql5.com
Hey thanks for taking the time to offer suggestions. Holy crap 22 pips? you need a new broker!
Did some more testing still can't get better than 50% modelling quality ? is there a setting somewhere i can change that.
I still had good results on 10 pip spread but as you can see not many pairs have higher spreads than that.
Hey thanks for taking the time to offer suggestions. Holy crap 22 pips? you need a new broker!
Did some more testing still can't get better than 50% modelling quality ? is there a setting somewhere i can change that.
I still had good results on 10 pip spread but as you can see not many pairs have higher spreads than that.
He did not state 22 pips. He stated 22 points. They are not the same thing. Most brokers nowadays use 5 digits, therefore 22 points = 2.2 pips.
In the back-test, the spread is expressed in points, not in pips, so your use of 2 points = 0.2 pips and 10 points = 1.0 pips.
If your broker data or downloaded history data is not providing sufficient quality, then consider producing the FXT data files with 3rd party tools and tick data.
you need 99.90% quality tick data for this kind of EA, because i suppose trades are very short?, and MT4 interpolates ticks and favoritize trades so you end up with better results than reality, also if trades are short there is a big chance it won't work live, or maybe with "Prime" brokers but you'll need to pay for that
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Can any experts give me feedback and any ideas on how i can test my ea with real world scenarios. I seem to be getting perfect charts on back testing but i need to know if there are things i may be missing.