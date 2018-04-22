class FruitClass (SOLVED) - page 4
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When the member variables are simple types (double, int, etc.) it makes little difference; construction of an uninitialized variable followed by an assignment, vs. construction of a variable with a value.
Otherwise, the class/struct is initialized with the default constructor, and then assigned. Initialization lists use a single constructor with no assignments.
When the member variables are simple types (double, int, etc.) it makes little difference; construction of an uninitialized variable followed by an assignment, vs. construction of a variable with a value.
Otherwise, the class/struct is initialized with the default constructor, and then assigned. Initialization lists use a single constructor with no assignments.
"construction of an uninitialized variable" isn't really an operation for simple types (the memory has already been reserved on the stack/heap for the whole struct/class in advance)
Both cases just resolve to the same assignment
Perhaps you should start the lessons on how functions work first...
Hello nicholishen,
I didn't make any of them into function let, I am still working on setting the parameters. I'm also not sure if these indictors will be the one's I decide to use.
I didnt except this thread to go on for 4 pages
Hello again,
I have decided to place all variables in global, if not dedicated to a Function / Struct / Class/ etc.....
Hello again.
New problem now everyone,
I can't get pass this stage of developing this code. I was going to try and modify one of the examples in MQ4 reference manual, but I am not use to using so many .mph in a program.
Debug:
CForum_Test{ ASK:0 BID:0 Balance:0 Equity:0 Currency:NULL StopLevel:0 StopLoss:0 TakeProfit:0 Risk:0 Orders:0 }