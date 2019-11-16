See the orders open
You can't do a BuyStop at market (only a buy.) You would know this, if you Check your return codes for errors, and report them
Hi Willian Tks,
But I don´t understand why I can send a BuyStop?
I don´t receive any error, the order is okay.
"BuyStop" is a trading team to place a PENDING ORDER, not a POSITION.
Hi Vladimir,
What is the difference between Pending Order and Position?
How I can see if I have a Pending Order open?
Hi Vladimir,
What is the difference between Pending Order and Position?
How I can see if I have a Pending Order open?
Help: Executing Trades - Basic Principles
- An order is an instruction given to a broker to buy or sell a financial instrument. There are two main types of orders: Market and Pending. In addition, there are special Take Profit and Stop Loss levels.
- A deal is the commercial exchange (buying or selling) of a financial security. Buying is executed at the demand price (Ask), and Sell is performed at the supply price (Bid). A deal can be opened as a result of market order execution or pending order triggering. Note that in some cases, execution of an order can result in several deals.
- A position is a trade obligation, i.e. the number of bought or sold contracts of a financial instrument. A long position is financial security bought expecting the security price go higher. A short position is an obligation to supply a security expecting the price will fall in future.
More about pending orders: Pending Order #
|
|
— current market state
|
|
— forecast
|
|
— current price
|
|
— order price
|
|
— price, reaching which a pending order will be placed
|
|
— expected growth
|
|
— expected fall
I will post the code for calculating positions and pending orders later ...
- www.metatrader5.com
Code:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate Positions and Pendong Orders.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2019, Vladimir Karputov | //| http://wmua.ru/slesar/ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2019, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "http://wmua.ru/slesar/" #property version "1.00" //--- #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\OrderInfo.mqh> //--- CPositionInfo m_position; // object of CPositionInfo class COrderInfo m_order; // object of COrderInfo class //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- int buys=0,sells=0; int buy_limits=0,sell_limits=0,buy_stops=0,sell_stops=0; CalculateAllPositions(buys,sells); CalculateAllPendingOrders(buy_limits,sell_limits,buy_stops,sell_stops); string text="BUY: "+IntegerToString(buys)+", SELL: "+IntegerToString(sells)+"\n"+ "Buy limits "+IntegerToString(buy_limits)+", Sell limits "+IntegerToString(sell_limits)+ ", Buy stops "+IntegerToString(buy_stops)+", Sell stops "+IntegerToString(sell_stops); Comment(text); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate all positions Buy and Sell | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CalculateAllPositions(int &count_buys,int &count_sells) { count_buys=0; count_sells=0; for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) if(m_position.SelectByIndex(i)) // selects the position by index for further access to its properties //if(m_position.Symbol()==m_symbol.Name() && m_position.Magic()==InpMagic) { if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_BUY) count_buys++; if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_SELL) count_sells++; } //--- return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate all pending orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CalculateAllPendingOrders(int &count_buy_limits,int &count_sell_limits,int &count_buy_stops,int &count_sell_stops) { count_buy_limits = 0; count_sell_limits = 0; count_buy_stops = 0; count_sell_stops = 0; for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) // returns the number of current orders if(m_order.SelectByIndex(i)) // selects the pending order by index for further access to its properties //if(m_order.Symbol()==m_symbol.Name() && m_order.Magic()==InpMagic) { if(m_order.OrderType()==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT) count_buy_limits++; else if(m_order.OrderType()==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT) count_sell_limits++; else if(m_order.OrderType()==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP) count_buy_stops++; else if(m_order.OrderType()==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP) count_sell_stops++; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Open positions: GBPUSD BUY 0.03 lot and USDPLN SELL 0.01
Pending orders are placed: USDPLN Sell limit 0.01 and GBPUSD Buy limit 0.03
Hi Vladmir
Tks for explanation its help me a lot.
But I tried to user youd code to see the pending order but I can´t.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate Positions and Pendong Orders.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2019, Vladimir Karputov | //| http://wmua.ru/slesar/ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2019, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "http://wmua.ru/slesar/" #property version "1.00" //--- #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\OrderInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> //--- CPositionInfo m_position; // object of CPositionInfo class COrderInfo m_order; // object of COrderInfo class int x = 1; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- CTrade trade; int buys=0,sells=0; int buy_limits=0,sell_limits=0,buy_stops=0,sell_stops=0; double Ask = NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),_Digits); if (x == 1) { double StopLoss_pt = 200; double TakeProfit_pt = 300; double StopLoss = NormalizeDouble(Ask-(Ask*0.20),2); double TakeProfit = NormalizeDouble(Ask+(Ask*0.10),2); trade.BuyStop (100,Ask,_Symbol,StopLoss,TakeProfit,ORDER_TIME_GTC,0,"Test Buy-Stop"); x = 0; } CalculateAllPositions(buys,sells); CalculateAllPendingOrders(buy_limits,sell_limits,buy_stops,sell_stops); string text="BUY: "+IntegerToString(buys)+", SELL: "+IntegerToString(sells)+"\n"+ "Buy limits "+IntegerToString(buy_limits)+", Sell limits "+IntegerToString(sell_limits)+ ", Buy stops "+IntegerToString(buy_stops)+", Sell stops "+IntegerToString(sell_stops); Alert(text); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate all positions Buy and Sell | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CalculateAllPositions(int &count_buys,int &count_sells) { count_buys=0; count_sells=0; for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) if(m_position.SelectByIndex(i)) // selects the position by index for further access to its properties //if(m_position.Symbol()==m_symbol.Name() && m_position.Magic()==InpMagic) { if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_BUY) count_buys++; if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_SELL) count_sells++; } //--- return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate all pending orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CalculateAllPendingOrders(int &count_buy_limits,int &count_sell_limits,int &count_buy_stops,int &count_sell_stops) { count_buy_limits = 0; count_sell_limits = 0; count_buy_stops = 0; count_sell_stops = 0; for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) // returns the number of current orders if(m_order.SelectByIndex(i)) // selects the pending order by index for further access to its properties //if(m_order.Symbol()==m_symbol.Name() && m_order.Magic()==InpMagic) { if(m_order.OrderType()==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT) count_buy_limits++; else if(m_order.OrderType()==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT) count_sell_limits++; else if(m_order.OrderType()==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP) count_buy_stops++; else if(m_order.OrderType()==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP) count_sell_stops++; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hi Vladmir
Tks for explanation its help me a lot.
But I tried to user youd code to see the pending order but I can´t.
You cannot do it this way! This is dirty code! For this you need to chop off your hands! You create a new object on every tick !!!
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick () { //--- CTrade trade;
You don't need to do this:
double Ask = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ), _Digits );
Prices are as follows:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Refreshes the symbol quotes data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool RefreshRates() { //--- refresh rates if(!m_symbol.RefreshRates()) { if(InpPrintLog) Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: ","RefreshRates error"); return(false); } //--- protection against the return value of "zero" if(m_symbol.Ask()==0 || m_symbol.Bid()==0) { if(InpPrintLog) Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: ","Ask == 0.0 OR Bid == 0.0"); return(false); } //--- return(true); }
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,
I´m trying to understand how I can now if I have one position open like. Because If I have a open position I will wating the stoploss or takeprofit close the order before open a new.
I´m using this code in the backtest to see the result, but all the time the PositionsTotal show 0.
Example: