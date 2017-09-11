Assign alerts to technical indicator ValueCharts_v2_102
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can you help modify this indicator?
Alain Verleyen, 2017.08.29 12:34
Welcome,
Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
Programmers (any programmers) are coding for free:
- if it is interesting for them personally, or
- if it is interesting for many members of this forum.
other options :
- If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
- If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
- Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
Good luck.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Is it easy (or difficult) to …?
Fernando Carreiro, 2017.08.30 21:43
This post could be considered a “rant”, but I would like to take the opportunity to relay to those that ask similar questions, the difficulty involved in answering such a simple query – “Is it is easy (or difficult) to …?”
- “Easy” would imply that anyone can do it, but that is obviously not the case.
- “Easy” depends on the ability, skill, knowledge and experience of the one that is tasked to do it.
- That ability, skill, knowledge and experience took time to establish and it had a cost, and if you sum it all up, it can be quite high.
- So, “easy” means that if you don’t know how to do it yourself (or not able to do it yourself), then you will have to “compensate” someone else to do it for you.
- You will be “compensating” him or her for all the effort and cost that went into acquiring the ability, skill, knowledge and experience and NOT for the actual time spent carrying out the task.
So, even if the task is just changing one line of code; remember that you are “compensating” the person for his knowledge and skills and not for just one line of code.
The same applies to those that request for something “simple” to be done for free. It is NEVER “simple”. If it were that “simple” then you would be able to do it yourself.
So, respect the hard work and effort the coder went through to gain his skills and knowledge and “compensate” him/her for it. Wanting it for free is being totally disrespectful!
PS! In conclusion, learn to use the Freelance Jobs section and recognise and respect those more skilled, knowledgeable and experienced than you!
EDIT: Please note that I use the term "compensation" and not "payment", because there are many ways to "compensate" for work done. Sometimes a coder will be "compensated" with gained or shared knowledge instead of money, or by an exchange of ideas or other things. It is not always about the money but it is about the "compensation"!
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Hello how are everyone I have tried several ways to get help to program alerts to this indicator but I have not achieved thanks and my little knowledge of programming and not knowing how to use the Meta Editor, I found some tutorials but I have not been able to achieve it and it is that the truth I believe which is quite simple. This indicator is important for my operation but it does not notify me when it is in levels of 2 and -2 which are the default critical levels that it brings and I lose many trade opportunities for that reason. It would simply be a warning of crossing those levels as an RSI with alerts but this case would be the ValueCharts. I have passed a ValueCharts that has alerts but this does not have the default configuration of the version I am talking about. Sorry for my bad english.