Discussion of article "How to conduct a qualitative analysis of trading signals and select the best of them"
Nice article for a beginner like me.. Helpful
Thanks for sharing this nice stuff
Jess Padayao:
Thanks for sharing this nice stuff
+1
Nice article, Rustem Bigeev.
Hi Rustam, thank you very much for an excellent article. At the moment, I am testing three different brokers, however, none of them allow to access M1 quotes more than 3 months. In the YouTube video you demonstrated that you have access to M1 quotes reaching all the way to 1999. I have tried to download the historical quotes bound to a specific broker at history centre, however, it doesn't work. As a result of that, I have two questions: 1) Is it possible to get the M1 quotes for more than 3 months; 2) is it possible to run the script with only 3 months long of M1 and 10 years long of M5 data. Thank you so much.
What a great article, very solid explanation. thanks!
Syabonga Mgenge #:Rustam, thank you very much for an excellent article. At the moment, I am testing three different brokers, however, none of them allow to access M1 quotes more than 3 months. In the YouTube video you demonstrated that you have access to M1 quotes reaching all the way to 1999. I have tried to download the historical quotes bound to a specific broker at history centre, however, it doesn't work. As a result of that, I have two questions: 1) Is it possible to get the M1 quotes for more than 3 months; 2) is it possible to run the script with only 3 months long of M1 and 10 years long of M5 data. Thank you so much.
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New article How to conduct a qualitative analysis of trading signals and select the best of them has been published:
The article deals with evaluating the performance of Signals Providers. We offer several additional parameters highlighting signal trading results from a slightly different angle than in traditional approaches. The concepts of the proper management and perfect deal are described. We also dwell on the optimal selection using the obtained results and compiling the portfolio of multiple signal sources.
To define this, we need to analyze trades on minute timeframes. Regardless of a timeframe applied by a signal provider, M1 is the lowest timeframe in MetaTrader 4 providing the most detailed picture.
Author: Rustem Bigeev