MT4 Broker Historical Data

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Hi,

I will change broker and I need to check some data in lower timeframes, eg M5 before actually trading.

I use MT4 to access the new broker. How can I download 3-4 or more years of data?

I go to the History Center, double-click the timeframe, and also increase max bars in history/chart options to very large numbers, but I have data only for about 10 days.

So that's it? No historical data? Only what I get from here and after?

Thanks

[Deleted]  
doorWindowsI go to the History Center, double-click the timeframe, and also increase max bars in history/chart options to very large numbers, but I have data only for about 10 days. So that's it? No historical data? Only what I get from here and after?

MetaTrader 4 History Center downloads from MetaQuotes demo servers, not the broker, and given that MetaTrader 4 is no longer being actively developed, such data is probably no longer a priority for MetaQuotes.


 
Fernando Carreiro #MetaTrader 4 History Center downloads from MetaQuotes demo servers, not the broker, and given that MetaTrader 4 is no longer being actively developed, such data is probably no longer a priority for MetaQuotes.

Hi Fernando Carreiro,

I double-click and do not use the download button, so I assume that I download the broker history, but data is limited.

Thanks

[Deleted]  
doorWindows #I double-click and do not use the download button, so I assume that I download the broker history, but data is limited.

I am unsure if double-click is downloading from the broker or not (documentation does not mention it), but if it is, know that brokers for MetaTrader 4 usually offer very little historical data. Check with your broker.

However, please consider migrating to MetaTrader 5, because MetaTrader 4 is very old. I personally consider it decrepit and almost obsolete.

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