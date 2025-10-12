MT4 Broker Historical Data
MetaTrader 4 History Center downloads from MetaQuotes demo servers, not the broker, and given that MetaTrader 4 is no longer being actively developed, such data is probably no longer a priority for MetaQuotes.
Hi Fernando Carreiro,
I double-click and do not use the download button, so I assume that I download the broker history, but data is limited.
Thanks
I am unsure if double-click is downloading from the broker or not (documentation does not mention it), but if it is, know that brokers for MetaTrader 4 usually offer very little historical data. Check with your broker.
However, please consider migrating to MetaTrader 5, because MetaTrader 4 is very old. I personally consider it decrepit and almost obsolete.
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Hi,
I will change broker and I need to check some data in lower timeframes, eg M5 before actually trading.
I use MT4 to access the new broker. How can I download 3-4 or more years of data?
I go to the History Center, double-click the timeframe, and also increase max bars in history/chart options to very large numbers, but I have data only for about 10 days.
So that's it? No historical data? Only what I get from here and after?
Thanks