I m registered seller but I can't withdraw funds ,can anyone help me - page 2
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There is no option of withdrawal funds if u deposit in mql5
No.
No.
If someone add 2000$ in mql5 for buying EA and if he changes his mind and now don't want to buy ea and want withdraw 2k funds then he can't withdraw
There is no scam, only people who don't read the rules before using a service.
Money can only be withdrawn via WebMoney, PayPal or ePayments and up to the amount of your earnings.
You can only spend funds deposited via other payment systems, withdrawal is not allowed. Please contact us via Service Desk in case of wrong deposit.
Read the answers you get !!!
Base on my experience the thread starter just have to contact support and follow what is been advised by support so that any limitation of your account will be lifted but it will take a little while, support is not that fast in responding your request or maybe they have more tickets to addressed from members.
You are registered but not yet verified by Metaquotes.
Besides that, you can only withdraw earned funds.
If someone add 2000$ in mql5 for buying EA and if he changes his mind and now don't want to buy ea and want withdraw 2k funds then he can't withdraw
This shit is 100% Scam. Their antrush platform links to an account for deposits ONLY also links to crypto.com help services thats isnt part of them. Once your money is in there they'll play around with you to entice you to deposits more funds for more yield in gain but once you want to withdraw they throw all this shaddy shits at you and THERE NO OPTION FOR WITHDRAWING ANY FUNDS OUT!
What are you talking about?
All registered sellers can withdraw normally.
MQL5.com is not a broker to offer financial services, it allows deposits for buying products or services here and withdrawals for earned funds.
Where did you see the crypto.com link?