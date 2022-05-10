I m registered seller but I can't withdraw funds ,can anyone help me

New comment
 
I verified my profile in mql5 website but still can't withdraw funds
 

You are registered but not yet verified by Metaquotes.

Besides that, you can only withdraw earned funds. 

 
Daniel Stein:

You are registered but not yet verified by Metaquotes.

Besides that, you can only withdraw earned funds. 

How to I verify myself
 
I already uploaded documents for verification
 
See this
 
Varun Parkash:
I verified my profile in mql5 website but still can't withdraw funds

You have to be verified as a seller in order to withdraw funds earned from MQL5.com.

You can only withdraw funds that you've earned through selling products or signals in MQL5.com

You cannot withdraw funds that you've deposited into your account.

 
I m already as a seller ,I deposit funds but now cannot withdraw my own funds
 
Varun Parkash:
I m already as a seller ,I deposit funds but now cannot withdraw my own funds

You can only withdraw funds that you've earned through selling products or signals in MQL5.com

You cannot withdraw funds that you've deposited into your account.

 
Varun Parkash:
I m already as a seller ,I deposit funds but now cannot withdraw my own funds

Not allowed. It's in your profile (from YOUR screenshot):


Daniel also said it :

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

I m registered seller but I can't withdraw funds ,can anyone help me

Daniel Stein, 2017.08.29 09:56

You are registered but not yet verified by Metaquotes.

Besides that, you can only withdraw earned funds. 

And now you ask again, and Eleni answered you kindly, once again. Please read the message and the answers and stop wasting our time on the forum.

You have to write to ServiceDesk.

 
I ask how to verify my profile so that I can withdraw my funds which I deposit?
 
Varun Parkash:
I ask how to verify my profile so that I can withdraw my funds which I deposit?
12
New comment