Cloud Bug

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I optimized my EA in the cloud, with every tick mode.

 

The results

 

Saw the first result? Too good to be true.

Actual result.

 

So the cloud optimization is still not reliable? 

 

 
doshur:

I optimized my EA in the cloud, with every tick mode.

 

The results

 

Saw the first result? Too good to be true.

Actual result.

 

So the cloud optimization is still not reliable? 

 

Why don't you click on it and try to run it to see the result for this specific test?
 
Malacarne:
Why don't you click on it and try to run it to see the result for this specific test?

Looks like he already did it, I would like to investigate this case because it uses Custom Max and maybe this can be a real bug. 

 
doshur:

So the cloud optimization is still not reliable? 

 

Can you give two more screenshots: Inputs (input parameters) and Results?
 
figurelli:
Can you give two more screenshots: Inputs (input parameters) and Results?
I had switch off my computer. I have tested the second result and it tally.

I think mq should refund me?

In fact this is the second time i encounter this. The first time I did not do screen shot. 
 
doshur:
I had switch off my computer. I have tested the second result and it tally.

I think mq should refund me?

In fact this is the second time i encounter this. The first time I did not do screen shot. 

No problem, at the third one probably we will get it!

Next time, double check if the input parameters are exactly the same of the results line you are testing.



 
figurelli:

No problem, at the third one probably we will get it!

Next time, double check if the input parameters are exactly the same of the results line you are testing.



It should be the same input parameters
On a second note, the profit jump is too big.
I think my EA is not capable of that. 
 
doshur:
It should be the same input parameters. 
On a second note, the profit jump is too big.
I think my EA is not capable of that. 
If you are thinking it's a bug, I suggest you to write to ServiceDesk with all details.
 
angevoyageur:
If you are thinking it's a bug, I suggest you to write to ServiceDesk with all details.

wrote to them... lets see their response.

none of you experience this bug? 

 
doshur:

wrote to them... lets see their response.

none of you experience this bug? 

Personnaly not. But I don't make so much optimization.
 
doshur:
It should be the same input parameters. 
On a second note, the profit jump is too big.
I think my EA is not capable of that. 
Yes, should, but better we check it before any conclusion.
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