Cloud Bug - page 2
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it happened again, running in EVERY TICK MODE
this time I'm testing a martingale strategy so all result should be in profit
The optimization results
Then I double click on the results 10 and run single test
There is definitely a bug using cloud optimization
There is still no replies from the service desk!!!
it happened again, running in EVERY TICK MODE
this time I'm testing a martingale strategy so all result should be in profit
The optimization results
Then I double click on the results 10 and run single test
There is definitely a bug using cloud optimization
I'm sure there are bugs on Cloud, as any other great software today, but ...
Maybe this is really a bug, and Martingale helps force it, but about your sentence "I'm testing a martingale strategy so all results should be in profit", are you sure?
Are you using Custom Max criteria?
Why pass 16 is red in tick by tick mode? Did you check the Journal tab?
Do you have a screenshot of the Results tab after this single test?
I'm sure there are bugs on Cloud, as any other great software today, but ...
Maybe this is really a bug, and Martingale helps force it, but about your sentence "I'm testing a martingale strategy so all results should be in profit", are you sure?
Are you using Custom Max criteria?
Why pass 16 is red in tick by tick mode? Did you check the Journal tab?
Do you have a screenshot of the Results tab after this single test?
Maybe this is really a bug, and Martingale helps force it, but about your sentence "I'm testing a martingale strategy so all results should be in profit", are you sure?
As I have run the single test and it shows profit. Check my 2nd screen shot
Are you using Custom Max criteria?
Yes
Why pass 16 is red in tick by tick mode? Did you check the Journal tab?
That is INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT
Do you have a screenshot of the Results tab after this single test?
The 2nd screenshot not enough?
Maybe this is really a bug, and Martingale helps force it, but about your sentence "I'm testing a martingale strategy so all results should be in profit", are you sure?
As I have run the single test and it shows profit. Check my 2nd screen shot
Are you using Custom Max criteria?
Yes
Why pass 16 is red in tick by tick mode? Did you check the Journal tab?
That is INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT
Do you have a screenshot of the Results tab after this single test?
The 2nd screenshot not enough?
Thanks for answering my questions, I checked the screenshots before asking you such questions. Anyway, as I don't know or have your source code, I was just looking for more information (as my Custom Max inference).
And the Results screenshot enables we check the final Custom Max value and compare.
And why care about this? Simple, because I think that the open custom criteria is a weak point of the Cloud architecture (this is just my opinion), and maybe the first place to investigate your suspected bug.
Thanks for answering my questions, I checked the screenshots before asking you such questions. Anyway, as I don't know or have your source code, I was just looking for more information (as my Custom Max inference).
And the Results screenshot enables we check the final Custom Max value and compare.
And why care about this? Simple, because I think that the open custom criteria is a weak point of the Cloud architecture (this is just my opinion), and maybe the first place to investigate your suspected bug.
So next time I should try it without custom max. Mq should pump some $$$ in my account to do some testing eh...
I think it's a good idea to help isolate the root cause.
Maybe another idea is we use a minimalist standard and open code to do such tests and compare, I think we could have a collaborative effort to find such problems and solutions.
About costs, my suggestion is use "Open Price Only" mode to save time and money (I do this very often with Cloud).