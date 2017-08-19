custom indicator: bollinger band from multiple time frames into a single chart?
kcheeb:
I made a custom indicator (using Molanis) that involves having bollinger band from M15 (yellow), H1 (green), H4 (blue), and D1 (white) onto a single chart. The purpose is to see the upper and lower bands of H1 H4 and D1 while looking at M15 chart, and so on.
However, result looks something like this... which is not something I had in mind.
M15 chart:
H1 chart:
H4 chart:
D1 chart:
Is there an easy way to fix this?
Multi Timeframe Bollinger Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 4
kcheeb: I made a custom indicator (using Molanis) ... Is there an easy way to fix this?
- We hate EA builder
- You couldn't be bothered to learn MQL4, therefor there is no common language for us to communicate.
- There are only two choices: learn to code it, or pay someone. We're not going to code it FOR you. We are willing to HELP you when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature of your problem, but we are not going to debug your hundreds lines of code.
- EA builder makes bad code counting up while closing multiple orders.
- EA builder makes bad code Bars is unreliable (max bars on chart) volume is unreliable (miss ticks) Always use time. New candle - MQL4 forum
- EA builder makes bad code, not adjusting for 4/5 digit brokers, TP/SL and slippage.
- EA builder makes bad code, not adjusting for ECN brokers.
- EA builder makes bad code, not checking return codes.
- EATree uses objects on chart to save values - not persistent storage (files or GV+Flush.) No recovery (crash/reboot.)
whroeder1:
- We hate EA builder
- You couldn't be bothered to learn MQL4, therefor there is no common language for us to communicate.
- There are only two choices: learn to code it, or pay someone. We're not going to code it FOR you. We are willing to HELP you when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature of your problem, but we are not going to debug your hundreds lines of code.
- EA builder makes bad code counting up while closing multiple orders.
- EA builder makes bad code Bars is unreliable (max bars on chart) volume is unreliable (miss ticks) Always use time. New candle - MQL4 forum
- EA builder makes bad code, not adjusting for 4/5 digit brokers, TP/SL and slippage.
- EA builder makes bad code, not adjusting for ECN brokers.
- EA builder makes bad code, not checking return codes.
- EATree uses objects on chart to save values - not persistent storage (files or GV+Flush.) No recovery (crash/reboot.)
this is indicator not ea ;;
Alexander Voronkov:
Multi Timeframe Bollinger Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 4
thanks for the help
kcheeb: this is indicator not ea ;;
Irrelevant. EA builder, EAtree, Molanis Strategy Builder for MetaTrader: variations on a theme.
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I made a custom indicator (using Molanis) that involves having bollinger band from M15 (yellow), H1 (green), H4 (blue), and D1 (white) onto a single chart. The purpose is to see the upper and lower bands of H1 H4 and D1 while looking at M15 chart, and so on.
However, result looks something like this... which is not something I had in mind.
M15 chart:
H1 chart:
H4 chart:
D1 chart:
Is there an easy way to fix this?