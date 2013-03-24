EA template

When I test my EA in different time frames, the chart that is produced does not have the same set of indicators.  I have a template created that has MACD, Bollinger Bands and moving averages.  When I run my EA in M5 or H1 time frame, only the indicators I have in my template are displayed.  When I run the EA in H4 time frame, I get a 2nd MACD indicator.  I am certain that there is something about how to use templates for an EA that I am confused about.  Any help would be appreciated.

 H4 output - https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/100923/gbpusd-h4-metaquotes-software-corp

H1 output - https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/100924/gbpusd-h1-metaquotes-software-corp

 

Maybe one of your Indicators is only set to display on some timeframes.  Check the list of Indicators on your charts  (Ctrl + I )
 
Both MACDs have 'All Timeframes' checked on the 'Visualization' tab
 
Actually, on H1 you already have twice MACD indicator in the same sub-window.

When you apply your template on a new chart, what indicators are displayed ?

 
I updated my template, such that only 1 MACD is shown.  I then restarted MT5 and ran the EA on H4 and still got the un-wanted MACD

before applying template  

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/101007/gbpusd-h4-metaquotes-software-corp

after applying template

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/101008/gbpusd-h4-metaquotes-software-corp 

Can you please use the link button, when you post link (Ctrl-Alt-L). So we have only to click on it.

  1. Open a new chart WITHOUT any ea on it and apply your template and show us the result.
  2. What's the name of your template ?
  3. Run your backtest and show us resulting chart WITHOUT any modification.
 
https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/101046/gbpusd-h1-metaquotes-software-corp-new-chart-without-any-ea-and

2

DEFAULT

3

 https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/101049/gbpusd-h4-metaquotes-software-corp-backtest-without-any

The Strategy Tester will use tester.tpl if you have it or will use a template with the same name as your EA if you create one . . . .  do you have a tester.tpl ?
 
I saved 'DEFAULT.tpl' as 'tester.tpl' and 'MACD 1 cross after MACD 15 30 plus cross.tpl'

1 ran 'MACD 1 cross after MACD 15 30 plus cross' EA on H4 timeframe

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/101070/gbpusd-h4-metaquotes-software-corp

2 applied 'MACD 1 cross after MACD 15 30 plus cross' template

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/101073/gbpusd-h4-metaquotes-software-corp

 

The first is not a MACD chart.

I don't understand how you obtain this. Maybe, best thing to do is delete your templates, and create a new one.

 
the first chart is a modified MACD
