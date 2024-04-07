how can i downgrade MT5 for older version for testing only - page 2
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I have just updated my MT5 to build 2980, but there is a compiling error shown below:
Anybody else has the same problem... And how to solve this??
It was compiled successfully using build 2940, but I don't have a copy of it so I can't revert back to it...
Any help is greatly appreciated...
Regards,
Herman
Do not use
{ 0 }
to initialize the structure.
Need to use
Do not use
to initialize the structure.
Need to use
Ok, I replaced all {0} with {} and it compiled OK...
Thank you so much!
Rgds,
Herman
The language is becoming more strict and correct all the time:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and methods of work
Ilyas , 05/20/20/28 18:18
We are expanding the initialization sequences "{...}", in the next build it will be allowed to use any expression, not just a constant one.
Instead of this change, there will be a restriction on the use of constants for enumerations (as for a regular expression): if the constant is not included in the enumeration, an appropriate error will be generated.
Analysis of the existing codes showed that the sequence of one zero is often used incorrectly - "{0}"
For example like this:
Such an entry means setting the value to zero for the first structure field and zeroing the rest of the fields.
For the above line of code, according to the new rules, an error will be generated, since the first field is of type ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS , an enumeration missing the value "0"
Correctly it will be like this:
MqlTradeRequest request={};
Here is 1502.
The year is 2022 and you still helping us with this files.
Thank you
Alain Verleyen #:
What version do you want ?
Hi, mate
Can you please help me with build 4060, I can not find it anywhere and I can not downgrade from 4120.
Thanks and Happy Holidays
Hi, mate
Can you please help me with build 4060, I can not find it anywhere and I can not downgrade from 4120.
Thanks and Happy Holidays
2 points...
1) the post you reponded to was from year 2017.
2) dont be lazy. search google.
Hi, mate
Can you please help me with build 4060, I can not find it anywhere and I can not downgrade from 4120.
Thanks and Happy Holidays
i found this on first page of google search. This guy <the link to profie was added by moderator> has many versions of both recent and very old versions of mt5 AND mt4 on Telegram Chat. Note that you will probably have to select the full line and copy the line to your url/address bar.
<link to telegram channel was deleted by moderator>
Can anybody find me the version of metatrader 5 (V4016)?? I want to try out some indicators but I dont know where to find the older version.