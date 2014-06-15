MetaTrader Market Now Features Magazines!
is there english version?
funny~~
Which MT5 build includes magazines feature? I have 880. Build 900 is not not uploaded yet, isn´t it? https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/53/page15#comment_775753
List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds
- www.mql5.com
See the "MQL5 Reference / Standard constants, enumerations and structures / Named constants / Other constants " section.
Vorobyov:You have to wait for the update (build 900).
Which MT5 build includes magazines feature? I have 880. Build 900 is not not uploaded yet, isn´t it? https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/53/page15#comment_775753
Which MT5 build includes magazines feature? I have 880. Build 900 is not not uploaded yet, isn´t it? https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/53/page15#comment_775753
angevoyageur:910 should be released on Friday https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/53/page15#comment_790726 So, we have jubilee number of software build as 300th anniversary :) (MT4 is 610, MT5 is 910)
You have to wait for the update (build 900).
You have to wait for the update (build 900).
List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds
- www.mql5.com
See the "MQL5 Reference / Standard constants, enumerations and structures / Named constants / Other constants " section.
doshur:
is there english version?
is there english version?
of course, three magazines are in english and we will add even more.
next step - we will add the financial books.
That's good news but most of these magazines are not in English... maybe in the future?
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In February, the long-awaited section of MetaTrader 4 applications has been released for MetaTrader Market. Today, we are pleased to announce the new category of products for MetaTrader 5 - Magazines. Now, users can not only buy trading applications but also subscribe to trading and financial magazines quickly and easily. You can download some magazines and read them right now. To do this, you need to have an MQL5.com account and the necessary amount of funds on it.
You can not only download each issue, but also discuss it with other traders or leave your review. All magazines are accompanied by a gallery of screenshots and detailed contents description. Do you want to re-read an interesting article you have come across before or find an interview with a notable Forex industry professional? Have a look at our archive. Using the contents description, you will quickly find and download the magazine issue containing the necessary article.
We have repeatedly stated that we want to turn MetaTrader Market into a unique hub containing all necessary tools for successful trading. The launch of the magazine section is yet another step in that direction. In the Market, you already can find multiple financial magazines that may help you in your trading activity and market analysis. Their number will certainly be growing over time. The section offers the entire archive of publications for many years and in different languages. You can read any of the hundreds of magazine issues directly from MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.
Buy, download and read magazines to improve your trading!
DOWNLOAD MAGAZINES