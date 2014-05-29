MetaTrader 4 Now Features the Market of Trading Robots!
Oh Yea
very good!
good
While upgrading the version, the installation goes into a loop. Thank you.
If you need help with MT4 please make your post at the mql4 forum. And please give as much information as possible.
RaptorUK:And if you have a problem with the post, then why do you post MT4 subjects at all in the MT5 forum? Thank you.
If you need help with MT4 please make your post at the mql4 forum. And please give as much information as possible.
If you need help with MT4 please make your post at the mql4 forum. And please give as much information as possible.
PCWalker:Please calm down, this topic about MT4 is informative, RaptorUK only said that to get help you have to ask at mql4.com forum. It is not even addressing you in particular.
And if you have a problem with the post, then why do you post MT4 subjects at all in the MT5 forum? Thank you.
And if you have a problem with the post, then why do you post MT4 subjects at all in the MT5 forum? Thank you.
PCWalker:I didn't . . .
And if you have a problem with the post, then why do you post MT4 subjects at all in the MT5 forum? Thank you.
And if you have a problem with the post, then why do you post MT4 subjects at all in the MT5 forum? Thank you.
where to put robot (.mql4 .ex4) in directory for the new updated version mt4?
it's different directory from the previous version?
zaimi1983:
where to put robot (.mql4 .ex4) in directory for the new updated version mt4?
it's different directory from the previous version?
watch this video about howto :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting in Financial Video February 2014
newdigital, 2014.02.06 06:56
MT4 New Build 600 (how to upgrade to build 600) - suggestion of Christina Li
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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The release of MetaTrader 4 build 600 has considerably expanded the capabilities of traders - the platform now features the store of trading applications. MetaTrader Market already offers more than 200 trading robots, technical indicators and other products. Any MetaTrader 4 user can buy or download them free of charge right now.
MetaTrader Market was previously available only to traders working with MetaTrader 5. However, the great and understandable interest in the Market displayed by MetaTrader 4 users has prompted us to launch it on that platform as well. Now, any of 7 million MetaTrader 4/5 users can enter the Market and purchase a necessary product right from the terminal.
MetaTrader Market is gradually becoming a unique hub that contains all the necessary tools for traders of all skill levels. This will soon be further reinforced as we are about to start offering other categories of digital content in the Market highly sought after by many users.Start the platform, download applications, buy trading robots and enjoy a new trading experience!