Indicators: Strategy Checklist

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Strategy Checklist:

This indicator allows you to define a checklist for you to manually check and confirm your strategy before entering into a trade.

Strategy Checklist

Author: Carlos Oliveira

 

sorry newbie here.. may i know how i can import this checklist to MT4 ?

Any help will be much appreciated. THanks

 

Hi Carlos, this is a wonderful script to  be used in the trade analysis. I don't need to open a separate note just to check my strategy. thanks.

Suggestion: If placement of the panel can be controlled - lower / upper / left / right - it would be a better indicator. Thanks

 
FxMidaso:

Hi Carlos, this is a wonderful script to  be used in the trade analysis. I don't need to open a separate note just to check my strategy. thanks.

Suggestion: If placement of the panel can be controlled - lower / upper / left / right - it would be a better indicator. Thanks


Hi FxMidaso,

That feature should be easy to implement. I'll try to release a new version as soon as possible.

 

Hi,

great one

I have a suggestion that should be not so difficult to implement

giving a score to each check the indicator could sum and give a a global score to the trade

what do you think about it?

bye

eric

 
ericholzer:

Hi,

great one

I have a suggestion that should be not so difficult to implement

giving a score to each check the indicator could sum and give a a global score to the trade

what do you think about it?

bye

eric

Hi Eric,

Thanks for the suggestion.

But where would the indicator display the global score?

 
fongjw2:

sorry newbie here.. may i know how i can import this checklist to MT4 ?

Any help will be much appreciated. THanks

search for it in MT4 -> codebase tab and click download, then add it to your chart. 
 

Hi just a quick question I downloaded the indicator however it appears very small I'm not sure why, just wondering if you could help with this matter;thanks!

 
oliverfxlondon:

Hi just a quick question I downloaded the indicator however it appears very small I'm not sure why, just wondering if you could help with this matter;thanks!

I dont know what the problem could be.

Could you send me a screenshot please?

 
Carlos Oliveira:

I dont know what the problem could be.

Could you send me a screenshot please?

Here's a screenshot, (just for reference i moved it slightly as to make it easier too see)

Thanks for your help!

 
oliverfxlondon:

Here's a screenshot, (just for reference i moved it slightly as to make it easier too see)

Thanks for your help!

It may be conflicting with some of your other indicators.

Does the same happen if you put it on a naked chart?

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