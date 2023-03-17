Indicators: Strategy Checklist
Hi Carlos, this is a wonderful script to be used in the trade analysis. I don't need to open a separate note just to check my strategy. thanks.
Suggestion: If placement of the panel can be controlled - lower / upper / left / right - it would be a better indicator. Thanks
Hi Carlos, this is a wonderful script to be used in the trade analysis. I don't need to open a separate note just to check my strategy. thanks.
Suggestion: If placement of the panel can be controlled - lower / upper / left / right - it would be a better indicator. Thanks
Hi FxMidaso,
That feature should be easy to implement. I'll try to release a new version as soon as possible.
Hi,
great one
I have a suggestion that should be not so difficult to implement
giving a score to each check the indicator could sum and give a a global score to the trade
what do you think about it?
bye
eric
Hi,
great one
I have a suggestion that should be not so difficult to implement
giving a score to each check the indicator could sum and give a a global score to the trade
what do you think about it?
bye
eric
Hi Eric,
Thanks for the suggestion.
But where would the indicator display the global score?
sorry newbie here.. may i know how i can import this checklist to MT4 ?
Any help will be much appreciated. THanks
Hi just a quick question I downloaded the indicator however it appears very small I'm not sure why, just wondering if you could help with this matter;thanks!
Hi just a quick question I downloaded the indicator however it appears very small I'm not sure why, just wondering if you could help with this matter;thanks!
I dont know what the problem could be.
Could you send me a screenshot please?
I dont know what the problem could be.
Could you send me a screenshot please?
Here's a screenshot, (just for reference i moved it slightly as to make it easier too see)
Thanks for your help!
Here's a screenshot, (just for reference i moved it slightly as to make it easier too see)
Thanks for your help!
It may be conflicting with some of your other indicators.
Does the same happen if you put it on a naked chart?
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Strategy Checklist:
This indicator allows you to define a checklist for you to manually check and confirm your strategy before entering into a trade.
Author: Carlos Oliveira