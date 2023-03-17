Indicators: Strategy Checklist - page 2
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It may be conflicting with some of your other indicators.
Does the same happen if you put it on a naked chart?
Yes on a naked chart it also happens, I've also attempted to re-download it. Thanks
Yes on a naked chart it also happens, I've also attempted to re-download it. Thanks
It seems to be an issue with the size of the text.
If you are using windows 10, can you check what you have on your display settings?
Mine are at 100% and it looks fine.
If I change to 175% and restart MT4, it looks like yours.
Hi,
Did you get a chance to implement the positioning, choose which corner to appear.
Also it does not fit the long text, can this be auto fit based on the length of the text.
Thanks.
Hi,
Did you get a chance to implement the positioning, choose which corner to appear.
Also it does not fit the long text, can this be auto fit based on the length of the text.
Thanks.
Hi mshanthi
yes, the latest version already implements the positioning.
However the auto fit for the text is a bit harder for me to do and I haven't had the time to finish it yet.
Best regards
hello bro, firstly thank you for this wonderful tool. I am having an issue though. I am using a symbol switcher on a single charl for easy symbol browsing, however if I have 2 of your indicator loaded in my chart since I separate 1 checklist for buy, 1 checklist for sell right, but when i switch symbol the other indicator will be gone. I tried to rename both differently but still the same thing will happen. would love it if this does not happen bec to have the checklist combined for both buy and sell will very lengthy. SInce I am here already would be lovely to have an option to change background and font color too ;)
Hi chipNdale,
did you try putting different TAG's on each indicator?
About the option to change background and font color I already tried to make them but was not able to get it to work nicely.
If anyone could help, that would be great.
Hi chipNdale,
did you try putting different TAG's on each indicator?
About the option to change background and font color I already tried to make them but was not able to get it to work nicely.
If anyone could help, that would be great.
HI Chris, Yes the tags you meant is the first item on the input right? Yes I did that didnt help.
Hello, I wanted to thank you for creating this! It is great! I was wondering if this is available for MT5? Thanks
Hello Vladislav
Unfortunately I haven't had the time to port it to MT5.
Maybe someone can pick up the source code and do it.
Hi FxMidaso,
That feature should be easy to implement. I'll try to release a new version as soon as possible.