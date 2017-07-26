Buttons MQL5
yes you have to reset :
OBJPROP_SELECTED
In OnChartevent() function.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object_property
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Properties
- www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Properties - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Marco vd Heijden:
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object_property
yes you have to reset :
In OnChartevent() function.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object_property
how you mean to reset? do you have an code example?
amando
amando:
how you mean to reset? do you have an code example?
amando
If you look at the link there is a code example below the documentation, this is usually the case.
//--- reset button state ObjectSetInteger(0,sparam,OBJPROP_SELECTED,false);
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Hello,
i trade since long time with ipad and VPS server, in this case i had generated few button but the dont work as i wont.
When i press the button, it always looks pressed till the next time.
attached you find the code, maybe someone have an idea how the problem ist