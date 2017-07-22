Am i missing something? (backtesting on MT5 is a BUGFEST).
This backtesting (every tick based on real ticks) are same as you are trading. It means: the data for backtesting is coming from your Metatrader. Are you sure that you or the broker are having enough data for backtesting? You can check it - right mouse click on any place on Market watch - Bars -
I made an EA that opens a buy and a sell order on ATR extremes EVERY candle.
So if i run it on 1M bars, it should operate every minute as this:
Then i run the MT5 Visualization with 1M, Last year, EURUSD, "every tick based on real ticks" settings :
And i get this:
What am i missing?
Seems the data provided by your broker are wrong, talk to your broker. Try it with an other.
Which MT5 build are you using ?
Hi abaldenegro,
This backtesting (every tick based on real ticks) are same as you are trading. It means: the data for backtesting is coming from your Metatrader. Are you sure that you or the broker are having enough data for backtesting? You can check it - right mouse click on any place on Market watch - Bars -
Greetings Sergey Golubev, i thought the needed data was downloaded automatically on MT5 (but of course it couldn't be that easy), so i checked what kind of data i could get using this and it is not GOOD at all (but i least i know why it didn't work).
I have tick data for MT4, but the backtesting is ridiculously slow . So is there any way to import .fxt, .csv, or other kind of data to MT5? Or even pick a broker that offers good data, any pointers?
Thanks for your answers.
Greetings Sergey Golubev, i thought the needed data was downloaded automatically on MT5 (but of course it couldn't be that easy), so i checked what kind of data i could get using this and it is not GOOD at all (but i least i know why it didn't work).
I have tick data for MT4, but the backtesting is ridiculously slow . So is there any way to import .fxt, .csv, or other kind of data to MT5? Or even pick a broker that offers good data, any pointers?
Thanks for your answers.
You can now import your own data with MT5 (still in beta).
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1640: Creating and testing custom symbols
Seems the data provided by your broker are wrong, talk to your broker. Try it with an other.
Which MT5 build are you using ?
Yes, it is wrong (the spreads widen a lot and there are long gaps), i contacted them via chat and told me i should have no problem downloading data from the server as far as 10 years, but there is no quality into it.
I am using version 5.00 build 1630. Any pointers on how to get quality data for MT5?
Thanks for your answers.
You can now import your own data with MT5 (still in beta).
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1640: Creating and testing custom symbols
I see, so it's still a new feature, thank you, i am going to check it out! Is there a safer way to make this work with a broker (for data parity)? IC markets seems like a good broker, but the tick data is awful.
I see, so it's still a new feature, thank you, i am going to check it out! Is there a safer way to make this work with a broker (for data parity)? IC markets seems like a good broker, but the tick data is awful.
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I made an EA that opens a buy and a sell order on ATR extremes EVERY candle.
So if i run it on 1M bars, it should operate every minute as this:
Then i run the MT5 Visualization with 1M, Last year, EURUSD, "every tick based on real ticks" settings :
And i get this:
What am i missing?