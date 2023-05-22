MT5 Tick Data Quality - Need Help
I also did a 1 year back test and it said it used 0% real ticks. Is that really the case?
EDIT: Nevermind, I hovered over it on excel and saw that it was 100% it was just covered up. That still doesnt explain though why the 3 year backtest only uses 22% real ticks...
The broker you are using may not provide for 3 years of tick data. If for example it only offers 8 months of tick data, that would explain why it only offers a 22% quality for the 3 years.
Historical tick data and bar data are independent of each other.
EDIT: The amount of available tick data also depends on the account type. A demo account may offer less data than a real account. It depends on the broker.
EDIT2: Have a look at the Symbols (Ctrl-U) and verify how far back the tick data goes.
In MT5, the amount of quality tick data depends upon broker to broker, some broker offers "quality tick data" of a larger time span but most of them offers 100% quality data on few months of time only.
You have to backtest on the best brokers and check which brokers offers the best quality data on a larger time span, this is the only way you can do it as far as your favorite broker is concerned, or alternately you can look for some 3rd party data provider.
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Hello,
I am currently creating an EA, and I want to be able to truly gauge the performance, but I am not sure how reliable the tick data is when running back tests on the MT5 cloud.
Note here, I ran a three year back test on my EA using the MT5 cloud service:
And these were the results:
Now this all looks great, but when I finished running the back test, on MT5 it said that the quality of the tick history was 22%, and then on the excel report it says that it only used 2% real ticks.
I asked before on this forum if the cloud data is reliable, and I was told yes. Can I assume that was wrong? If it is wrong, should I just focus on using 3rd party tick data?
If I do need to use 3rd party tick data, does anyone have any suggestions?
If I can get a detailed response from any long time users of the platform, that would be great!