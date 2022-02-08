Best way to get 99% quality backtest
Hello!
I've been looking for a good thread about how to get the best quality backtest, but I didn't find it.
There is a blog or something like that where I can find it?
I get tickdata from some website, and I have imported this data into MetaTrader 4, but I don't know why, I can't test with this data (MT4 return a lot of errors an s/n of quality tester).
Thank you in advance!
You cannot test with tick data in MT4 or MT5 in their standard form. You can buy 3rd party software which modifies MT4 to allow you to use tickdata . . . use Google and you will find the software. Advertising is not allowed on this Forum so I won't mention the name here.
Hello RaptorUK,
in other case, do you know some blog/site where I can find an explanation to how to do it?
At least, which is the best option to do it with data from my broker (I'm asking for the steps..)?
Thank you in advance
Hello RaptorUK,
in other case, do you know some blog/site where I can find an explanation to how to do it?
At least, which is the best option to do it with data from my broker (I'm asking for the steps..)?
I already told you . . .
. . use Google and you will find the software. Advertising is not allowed on this Forum so I won't mention the name here.
I already told you . . .. . . the site you find has a wealth of information.
Yes, I read it :)
But, as I asked before, is there some other way that MetaTrader by itself offer me an option? Or I have to search an option out of this forum (where I think that I have to ask whatever about MT4??)?
Anyway, thank you for.... Thank you.
Yes, I read it :)
But, as I asked before, is there some other way that MetaTrader by itself offer me an option? Or I have to search an option out of this forum (where I think that I have to ask whatever about MT4??)?
Anyway, thank you for.... Thank you.
Yes, I read it :)
But, as I asked before, is there some other way that MetaTrader by itself offer me an option?
As I already said . . .
You cannot test with tick data in MT4 or MT5 in their standard form.
Please don't say such ineptitude. There is dozens of topics about that on this forum. Seems you don't even makes a simple research on this forum. And when someone gives you a useful answer you complain !
Yes, your right. My apologies RaptorUk. It's very stressful when you try a lot of things to do a best backtest and when someone know the answer, can't answer me because the "advertisment" rules. I understand it and I'll find another turn around.
Thank you anyway and sorry for my last answer to both of you.
Hi all,
I am trying to get MT5 working with Tickdata.
Created custom symbol a XAU-test3 and seeing all tickdata.
then imported the H1 data, not the rest
Choosen XAU-TEST3 and H1
But my test on the EA is negative, doing nothing.
Doing this test with real data from IC Market, it works without any problem.
Any suggestion what i am doing wrong ?
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Hello!
I've been looking for a good thread about how to get the best quality backtest, but I didn't find it.
There is a blog or something like that where I can find it?
I get tickdata from some website, and I have imported this data into MetaTrader 4, but I don't know why, I can't test with this data (MT4 return a lot of errors an s/n of quality tester).
Thank you in advance!