One Click Trading
Is there a way to customize "One Click Trading"?
Currently I select "SELL" or "BUY" and trade triggers. Nothing out of the ordinary.
NOW, I have to very quickly place my Stop. If market moves against me I am screwed. I can add a Limit at any time.
How do I have Stop and Limit parameters pre-set before I enter market?
There are certain utilities (even free) that can do what you want.
Search the market for products or utilities that set stop loss and take profit levels to every new opened trade.
When I select "Sell" or "Buy" the trade triggers without a Stop or Limit attached. This is very risky as price can move against me. I have to very quickly take my mouse over the entry and move the Stop into place. How do I set One Click Trading to have the default settings changed to add a Stop automatically. The limit can be added at a later time. I have not worked with any platforms without having a Stop in play on a One Click Trading feature.
Usually, you can set the Stop to a pip count, for example, set Stop to 10 pips. This means on every One Click Trade entry the Stop will be 10 pips from entry.
open new job https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new
open new job https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new
The question is valid. It is not possible with vanilla mt5 (what i use). It should be a native option.
@sdcasper, One can solve with the problem with EA/scripts and so on, for example https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1044 it is free! No need to post a job as of yet :)
- votes: 36
- 2012.11.01
- Ruslan Khasanov
- www.mql5.com
sdcasper: When I select "Sell" or "Buy" the trade How do I set One Click Trading to have the default settings changed to add a Stop automatically.
Is there a way to customize "One Click Trading"?
Currently I select "SELL" or "BUY" and trade triggers. Nothing out of the ordinary.
NOW, I have to very quickly place my Stop. If market moves against me I am screwed. I can add a Limit at any time.
How do I have Stop and Limit parameters pre-set before I enter market?
Use the Depth of Market.
Thank you, this looks convenient.
I appreciate 1. I do not appreciate 2. Thank you.
The question is valid. It is not possible with vanilla mt5 (what i use). It should be a native option.
@sdcasper, One can solve with the problem with EA/scripts and so on, for example https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1044 it is free! No need to post a job as of yet :)
Free but not necessarily as desired :)
sdcasper: I appreciate 1. I do not appreciate 2.
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When I select "Sell" or "Buy" the trade triggers without a Stop or Limit attached. This is very risky as price can move against me. I have to very quickly take my mouse over the entry and move the Stop into place. How do I set One Click Trading to have the default settings changed to add a Stop automatically. The limit can be added at a later time. I have not worked with any platforms without having a Stop in play on a One Click Trading feature.
Usually, you can set the Stop to a pip count, for example, set Stop to 10 pips. This means on every One Click Trade entry the Stop will be 10 pips from entry.