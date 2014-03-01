backtests automatisation
hello! :-)
I would like to automate my backtests, so they will run at night or on weekends
Can I program it with MQL5?
best regards
- My strategy - SCALPING
- Mode (run or backtest)
- Make profit from Forex with the simplest system GBPUSD
zartan:
hello! :-)
I would like to automate my backtests, so they will run at night or on weekends
Can I program it with MQL5?
best regards
See
Running optimization from command line : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13468
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
- www.mql5.com
How ticks are generated : The Algorithm of Ticks’ Generation.
Nice ...!
thank's
Ok i try a to configure a batch optimization ...
another question : where can i find the optimization reports (xml format ???)?
thank you again !
zartan:The comments answer your question:
Ok i try a to configure a batch optimization ...
another question : where can i find the optimization reports (xml format ???)?
thank you again !
;--- A file with a report will be saved in terminal_installation_folder
Report=test_macd
;--- If the specified report already exists, it will be overwritten
ReplaceReport=1
i'am blind !sorry and thank you
zartan:No problem, you are welcome.
i'am blind !sorry and thank you
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