backtests automatisation

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hello! :-) 
I would like to automate my backtests, so they will run at night or on weekends 
Can I program it with MQL5? 

best regards
 
zartan:
hello! :-) 
I would like to automate my backtests, so they will run at night or on weekends 
Can I program it with MQL5? 

best regards

See

All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
  • www.mql5.com
How ticks are generated : The Algorithm of Ticks’ Generation.
 

Nice ...!

thank's 

 

Ok i try a to configure a batch optimization   ...

another question : where can i find the optimization reports (xml format ???)?

thank you again  !

 
zartan:

Ok i try a to configure a batch optimization   ...

another question : where can i find the optimization reports (xml format ???)?

thank you again  !

The comments answer your question: 
;--- A file with a report will be saved in terminal_installation_folder
Report=test_macd
;--- If the specified report already exists, it will be overwritten
ReplaceReport=1
 

i'am blind !  

sorry and thank you  
 
zartan:

i'am blind !  

sorry and thank you  
No problem, you are welcome.
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