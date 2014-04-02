Mode (run or backtest)
zartan:
hi
i'am looking for a function or constant to know if my E.A. is in run mode or backtest mode.
thank's
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/check/mqlinfointeger
Documentation on MQL5: Checkup / MQLInfoInteger
- www.mql5.com
Checkup / MQLInfoInteger - Documentation on MQL5
tu es un chef !
zartan:Je sais.
tu es un chef !
tu es un chef !
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hi
i'am looking for a function or constant to know if my E.A. is in run mode or backtest mode.
thank's