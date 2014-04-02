Mode (run or backtest)

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hi 

 i'am looking for a function or constant to know if my E.A. is in run mode or backtest mode.

thank's  

 
zartan:

hi 

 i'am looking for a function or constant to know if my E.A. is in run mode or backtest mode.

thank's  

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/check/mqlinfointeger

Documentation on MQL5: Checkup / MQLInfoInteger
Documentation on MQL5: Checkup / MQLInfoInteger
  • www.mql5.com
Checkup / MQLInfoInteger - Documentation on MQL5
 
tu es un chef !   
 
zartan:
tu es un chef !   
Je sais.
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