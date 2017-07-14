1pips and 10pips
I was worried about it from the beginning
As with this picture, colors will change when approaching the limit value, TP or SL setting value.
In the case of European and US currencies, colors will change if they fall within 10 pips
In the case of Japanese currency pairs of currency pairs, the color does not change unless it is within 1 pips.
I think that 1 pips is too close indeed, so you can not have at least 5 pips.
Note that the digits are not same .. the Japanese currency pairs have 3 digits while the European and US pairs have 5
So, 1 pip in (example: EURUSD) equals 0.00010
and 1 pip in (example: USDJPY) equals 0.0101 pip = 10 points
Note that the digits are not same .. the Japanese currency pairs have 3 digits while the European and US pairs have 5
So, 1 pip in (example: EURUSD) equals 0.00010
and 1 pip in (example: USDJPY) equals 0.0101 pip = 10 points
I know.
<EURUSD> if I set 1.14225 -> color change at 1.14125 or 1.14325 10pips!
<USDJPY> if I set 113.000 -> color change at 113.010 or 112.990 1pips!
I know.
<EURUSD> if I set 1.14225 -> color change at 1.14125 or 1.14325 10pips!
<USDJPY> if I set 113.000 -> color change at 113.010 or 112.990 1pips! >>>> X
No, Not 1 pip ... It is ALSO 10 pips <EURUSD> 0.00010 = <USDJPY> 0.010
This why I referred to you about the digits (Number of digits after decimal point for the current symbol prices.)
Read my first comment carefully
So, Nothing wrong man!
Why you are looking for the changed color as a serious issue?
No, Not 1 pip ... It is ALSO 10 pips <EURUSD> 0.00010 = <USDJPY> 0.010
This why I referred to you about the digits (Number of digits after decimal point for the current symbol prices.)
Read my first comment carefully
So, Nothing wrong man!
oh,OK.I understand.
thank you so much.
Why you are looking for the changed color as a serious issue?
だって気になるんだもん。<=please transfer. I'm not good at English.
ずっと間違えて理解してました。(^^)/
you are welcome
hope to be in your help in the future again
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I was worried about it from the beginning
As with this picture, colors will change when approaching the limit value, TP or SL setting value.
In the case of European and US currencies, colors will change if they fall within 10 pips
In the case of Japanese currency pairs of currency pairs, the color does not change unless it is within 1 pips.
I think that 1 pips is too close indeed, so you can not have at least 5 pips.