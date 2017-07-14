1pips and 10pips

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[Deleted]  

I was worried about it from the beginning


As with this picture, colors will change when approaching the limit value, TP or SL setting value.

In the case of European and US currencies, colors will change if they fall within 10 pips

In the case of Japanese currency pairs of currency pairs, the color does not change unless it is within 1 pips.

I think that 1 pips is too close indeed, so you can not have at least 5 pips.

 
keikan kuribara:

I was worried about it from the beginning


As with this picture, colors will change when approaching the limit value, TP or SL setting value.

In the case of European and US currencies, colors will change if they fall within 10 pips

In the case of Japanese currency pairs of currency pairs, the color does not change unless it is within 1 pips.

I think that 1 pips is too close indeed, so you can not have at least 5 pips.


Note that the digits are not same .. the Japanese currency pairs have 3 digits while the European and US pairs have 5

So, 1 pip in (example: EURUSD) equals 0.00010

and 1 pip in (example: USDJPY) equals 0.010

1 pip = 10 points
[Deleted]  
Mohammad Soubra:

Note that the digits are not same .. the Japanese currency pairs have 3 digits while the European and US pairs have 5

So, 1 pip in (example: EURUSD) equals 0.00010

and 1 pip in (example: USDJPY) equals 0.010

1 pip = 10 points


I know.

<EURUSD> if I set 1.14225 -> color change at 1.14125 or 1.14325   10pips!

<USDJPY> if I set 113.000 -> color change at 113.010 or 112.990   1pips!

 
keikan kuribara:


I know.

<EURUSD> if I set 1.14225 -> color change at 1.14125 or 1.14325   10pips!

<USDJPY> if I set 113.000 -> color change at 113.010 or 112.990   1pips! >>>> X


No, Not 1 pip ... It is ALSO 10 pips <EURUSD> 0.00010 = <USDJPY> 0.010

This why I referred to you about the digits (Number of digits after decimal point for the current symbol prices.)

Read my first comment carefully

So, Nothing wrong man!


 

Why you are looking for the changed color as a serious issue?


[Deleted]  
Mohammad Soubra:

No, Not 1 pip ... It is ALSO 10 pips <EURUSD> 0.00010 = <USDJPY> 0.010

This why I referred to you about the digits (Number of digits after decimal point for the current symbol prices.)

Read my first comment carefully

So, Nothing wrong man!



oh,OK.I understand.

thank you so much. 

[Deleted]  
Mohammad Soubra:

Why you are looking for the changed color as a serious issue?


だって気になるんだもん。<=please　transfer. I'm not good at English.

ずっと間違えて理解してました。(^^)/

 

you are welcome

hope to be in your help in the future again

どういたしまして


もう一度あなたの助けになることを願う


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