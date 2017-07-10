MQL VPS - discription
Go to this page https://www.mql5.com/en/vps and insert ICMarket and after that - select the ICMarket server from menue and you will see the ping from MQL5 VPS to the broker, for example:
And more info -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.31 09:53Yes, you can monitor it.
Just watch the following videos here, and the article here: Working with the Virtual Terminal
Sergey Golubev:Thanks for info.
And more info -
But still thinking about this discriptions. Maybe someone can explain?
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Hello,
I got question about discription of MQL VPS. I renting one and it is interesting. Please look on screen below.
Its mean that on MQL VPS is working on 32 cores of Xeon E5-2630 ? And in my situation 20 cores is running now?
And one more question. Could anyone now how looks exectuion time to brokers when I using MQL VPS ? Im interesting info about ICMarket.
I was looking back on forum but can't find the answer.
Best regards!