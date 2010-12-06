Championship ...

New comment
 

Hi there,

 

I sended an EA for the champ and they returned me an error : 13 trades, 27 deals, profit is too small

I did not find this criteria in the rules section.

 

 

  1. Prior to gaining access to the Championship, each expert undergoes a preliminary check by the Organizer on the compliance with the formal rules.
    1. Experts may contain limitation on their usage outside the Championship, but must satisfy the following demands:
    2. Be operable and testable throughout the time period of January 1st 2010 to December 31st 2010
    • Be operable with accounts numbered from 600 000 to 650 000
    • Be operable with demo-accounts, opened on the server of access.metatrader5.com:443
    • never use scalping: if the profits of 25% of trades, made by the end of the contest, are detected to range within the spread, the Participant will be disqualified
    • Properly consider the settings of financial instruments without rigidly set parameters (limitations by lots, spreads, minimum deviations from the market, etc.)
    • Make a minimum of 5 non-demo trades in the first 8 months of testing (2010.01.01 - 2010.09.01) and in the 3 months of the contest
    • Be free of any critical programming bugs in the code (looping, freezing up, etc.) or any clearly harmful actions
    • Be efficient in CPU resources and computer memory
    1. If the Expert Advisor's behavior during preliminary testing essentially differs from that during the Championship, the Expert Advisor will be disqualified.

     

    If I am not right, please tell me. 

     

    Regards 

    Appendix 1: Contract Specifications of Automated Trading Championship 2010
    • championship.mql5.com
    Appendix 1: Contract Specifications of Automated Trading Championship 2010
     
    Just make your EA tests with profit. It's enough.

     

    Rosh:
    Just make your EA tests with profit. It's enough. 

    It's enough?!

    Why this rule is not in the Rules section. I don't understand what I need to do. Working EA for the past?! Really?! I can tell you one thing: The market is not the same, and never will be!

     

    Regards 

     
    ludsic:

    It's enough?!

    Why this rule is not in the Rules section. I don't understand what I need to do. Working EA for the past?! Really?! I can tell you one thing: The market is not the same, and never will be!

     

    Regards 

    They just assume that if EA is losing money on tests it won't get profit during championship demo trading.

    No miracles expected. 

     

    TheMiracle

     

    Yep! That's it. But even this rule is not in the Rules Section!  In my country when someone decides something, it's the law. Noone needs to explain you. But I think that MQ are team who don't create hidden rules like in my country. Oh well, I guess this is my mistake.

     

    Regards

     

    PS: test from 01.08.10 to 20.09.10 

     
    The latest report uploaded to my profile is wrong! I think it is from other expert advisor, not mine. Please take a look.
     
    robofx.org:
    The latest report uploaded to my profile is wrong! I think it is from other expert advisor, not mine. Please take a look.
    I have same sense.
     
    song_song:
    I have same sense.

    The same happens to me, do you test on the championchip account?



     

    Trailing Stop for this EA,

    it is not working. Thanks

     

     

    Files:
    Champ2010_by_Metex.mq5  7 kb
     

    Hi All Gentlemen,

     I'm New in this Forum,

    Is here someones who knows a good Scalping EXPERT ADVISOR?

    Excuse me for the Stupid Question,

     but I searched it for a log time,

     but didn't find anything!

     

    thank you again for Attention

    Bye and Good Job at All 

     

    Could someone help me? I can't make this function work, but I did not want to open a new topic only for this issue.

    int ModifySLTP(double new_sl, double new_tp) {
   Print("Please modify TakeProfit to:",new_tp," and StopLoss to ",new_sl,".");
   MqlTradeRequest request;
   request.action=TRADE_ACTION_SLTP;
   request.symbol= Symbol();
   request.sl=new_sl;
   request.tp=new_tp;
   request.deviation=10;
   MqlTradeResult result;
   OrderSend(request,result);
   return(0);
}

     The passed values are okay, but I can't find why the SL and TP values aren't modified. Current tick values are between the TP and SL price, as well as the open price.

    2010.11.22 17:30:37     TestTrailingStop (EURUSD,H1)    Please modify TakeProfit to: 1.3641 and StopLoss to 1.3601.
2010.11.22 17:30:37     TestTrailingStop (EURUSD,H1)    Position: BUY - Open price: 1.3621 SL: 0 TP: 0

     Any ideas why it doesn't work?

    Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Indicator Constants / Price Constants
    • www.mql5.com
    Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Indicator Constants / Price Constants - Documentation on MQL5
    12
    New comment