Just make your EA tests with profit. It's enough.
It's enough?!
Why this rule is not in the Rules section. I don't understand what I need to do. Working EA for the past?! Really?! I can tell you one thing: The market is not the same, and never will be!
They just assume that if EA is losing money on tests it won't get profit during championship demo trading.
No miracles expected.
Yep! That's it. But even this rule is not in the Rules Section! In my country when someone decides something, it's the law. Noone needs to explain you. But I think that MQ are team who don't create hidden rules like in my country. Oh well, I guess this is my mistake.
PS: test from 01.08.10 to 20.09.10
The latest report uploaded to my profile is wrong! I think it is from other expert advisor, not mine. Please take a look.
I have same sense.
The same happens to me, do you test on the championchip account?
Could someone help me? I can't make this function work, but I did not want to open a new topic only for this issue.
int ModifySLTP(double new_sl, double new_tp) { Print("Please modify TakeProfit to:",new_tp," and StopLoss to ",new_sl,"."); MqlTradeRequest request; request.action=TRADE_ACTION_SLTP; request.symbol= Symbol(); request.sl=new_sl; request.tp=new_tp; request.deviation=10; MqlTradeResult result; OrderSend(request,result); return(0); }
The passed values are okay, but I can't find why the SL and TP values aren't modified. Current tick values are between the TP and SL price, as well as the open price.
2010.11.22 17:30:37 TestTrailingStop (EURUSD,H1) Please modify TakeProfit to: 1.3641 and StopLoss to 1.3601. 2010.11.22 17:30:37 TestTrailingStop (EURUSD,H1) Position: BUY - Open price: 1.3621 SL: 0 TP: 0
Any ideas why it doesn't work?
Hi there,
I sended an EA for the champ and they returned me an error : 13 trades, 27 deals, profit is too small
I did not find this criteria in the rules section.
If I am not right, please tell me.
