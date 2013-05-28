New EA - page 2
How come the loss is due to spread, the SL is 100 in one of the EAs and the lot size is the same throughout the backtests, yet is shows losses (and profits on some trades as well). :)
30% win rate :(
I asked 2 questions . . . which was your answer an answer to ? if the BE win rate is 10% then you are in a good position.
Hi Raptor !
Please excuse my knowledge, but what would be Break-Even Win Rate ? Can you illustrate with an example ? Thanks
Wow i made two EAs today. one which does not trade at all, and the other with sure losses 100% :)
Sounds like you need to reverse engineer that thing!
The BE Win Rate the the win rate needed to break even. It is illustrated by this chart . . .
. . . so you calculate the Risk:Reward and read off the BE Win Rate from the chart. Assuming your have a test run with a representative sample set of trades you can use the Average Loss:Average Win for the R:R
You can also calculate the BE WR as follows: Average loss / (Average loss + Average win) this is how the theoretical line was calculated . . .
Here is another winrate R:R curve
You will be surprised to find that the simplest strategies are the ones that win in forex. You dont need all this complex calculations. A profit is a profit as long as you secure it using wise money management.
