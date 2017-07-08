License protection for Indicators
Hi,
I wanted to ask if anyone knew a good way to protect with license an indicator.
I know MQL5 does this for you, but in case i'd like to sell my products outside of MQL5, is there a viable way to put a license key to copies? So that if the costumer wants to make a return, he can do it and get his copy de-activated and also to protect my software against piracy (people passing the indicator between them for free instead of buying)
Thanks
Regards
Hi Martin,
here is the best place to put your product :)
Hi,
I wanted to ask if anyone knew a good way to protect with license an indicator.
I know MQL5 does this for you, but in case i'd like to sell my products outside of MQL5, is there a viable way to put a license key to copies? So that if the costumer wants to make a return, he can do it and get his copy de-activated and also to protect my software against piracy (people passing the indicator between them for free instead of buying)
Thanks
Regards
Try This.... It works for my MT4 coding, but I am not sure if it will for MQL5...
expert initialization function
The initialization function init() contains instructions that run only once, run before any other
code in the Expert Advisor. The main purpose of this section is to initialize variables.
------------------------------------------------------------------
int init()
{
//----init start
string ExpiryDate="2017.09.30"; //Expiry date setting
if(TimeCurrent() >= StrToTime(ExpiryDate)){
Alert("Sorry the Expert has expired");
return(0);
}
else{
Print(" Indicator Valid");
}
Try This.... It works for my MT4 coding, but I am not sure if it will for MQL5...
expert initialization function
The initialization function init() contains instructions that run only once, run before any other
code in the Expert Advisor. The main purpose of this section is to initialize variables.
------------------------------------------------------------------
int init()
{
//----init start
string ExpiryDate="2017.09.30"; //Expiry date setting
if(TimeCurrent() >= StrToTime(ExpiryDate)){
Alert("Sorry the Expert has expired");
return(0);
}
else{
Print(" Indicator Valid");
}
Hi Husain,
You can use SRC button to write your code.
Btw, we understand about the logic in the code,
but the question is about anti-decompiler :)
Mean that, ex4 and ex5 would not be decompiled.
Hi Husain,
You can use SRC button to write your code.
Btw, we understand about the logic in the code,
but the question is about anti-decompiler :)
Mean that, ex4 and ex5 would not be decompiled.
I.C.
Then you might need to look for a way to code your expert to include the P.C serial number of the buyer.
By doing so you will be adding the P.C number for each customer request before delivering your product.
I.C.
Then you might need to look for a way to code your expert to include the P.C serial number of the buyer.
By doing so you will be adding the P.C number for each customer request before delivering your product.
Yes, you're right. There are several ways to solve it by code inside.
We hope that the decompiler does not exists.
Because any protection inside the code will useless if compiled code (ex4, ex5) able to be decompiled become a source code again (mq4, mq5).
Always update your software (EA or Indicator) by re-compile them with latest updates of Meta Trader 4/5
Yes :)
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Hi,
I wanted to ask if anyone knew a good way to protect with license an indicator.
I know MQL5 does this for you, but in case i'd like to sell my products outside of MQL5, is there a viable way to put a license key to copies? So that if the costumer wants to make a return, he can do it and get his copy de-activated and also to protect my software against piracy (people passing the indicator between them for free instead of buying)
Thanks
Regards