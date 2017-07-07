Email alerts through SMTP dont work

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Hi guys,


I tried many times to send an email alert using either my solid email account and or a GMX new account, with all aparent port number possibilities (25, 465, 587), and nothing works.

Apparently connection seems successful but login failed...

I have seen several topics about that on the web, but een no answer so far.


This email sending function is 1st imp, ...

Please help

 

Yes it works, you have to configure it correctly.

I posted some screenshots somewhere to show the settings, you just need to find them.

 

Thanks Alain,


I checked everything several times. I dont see what is the problem. Here are my settings. I just created the GMX mail. I tried with my regular email too, but same thing. I get the message "Login Failed". What else than option setup should be configured ?


Option screen

 
Volcanbleu:

Thanks Alain,


I checked everything several times. I dont see what is the problem. Here are my settings. I just created the GMX mail. I tried with my regular email too, but same thing. I get the message "Login Failed". What else than option setup should be configured ?



Enable external application on your GMX account.

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Email alerts through SMTP dont work

Alain Verleyen, 2017.07.06 18:49

Yes it works, you have to configure it correctly.

I posted some screenshots somewhere to show the settings, you just need to find them.


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