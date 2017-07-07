Email alerts through SMTP dont work
Yes it works, you have to configure it correctly.
I posted some screenshots somewhere to show the settings, you just need to find them.
Thanks Alain,
I checked everything several times. I dont see what is the problem. Here are my settings. I just created the GMX mail. I tried with my regular email too, but same thing. I get the message "Login Failed". What else than option setup should be configured ?
Thanks Alain,
I checked everything several times. I dont see what is the problem. Here are my settings. I just created the GMX mail. I tried with my regular email too, but same thing. I get the message "Login Failed". What else than option setup should be configured ?
Enable external application on your GMX account.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Email alerts through SMTP dont work
Alain Verleyen, 2017.07.06 18:49
Yes it works, you have to configure it correctly.
I posted some screenshots somewhere to show the settings, you just need to find them.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alain Verleyen, 2017.05.23 08:14No need for a bridge Daniel. GMX mailbox is working fine with MT4.
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Hi guys,
I tried many times to send an email alert using either my solid email account and or a GMX new account, with all aparent port number possibilities (25, 465, 587), and nothing works.
Apparently connection seems successful but login failed...
I have seen several topics about that on the web, but een no answer so far.
This email sending function is 1st imp, ...
Please help