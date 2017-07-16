Write a EA for Binary Option...

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BinarySchool:
please teach me how to apply this condition above code doesn't work...please give me the right code for me.thank you
please teach me how to apply this condition above code doesn't work...please give me the right code for me.thank you
hello
can anyone help me?
BinarySchool:
If all Sell Condition come true
it would be above cndle pattern
BinarySchool: can anyone help me?
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I have deleted your posts in the other topic. Please do not double post.
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Keith Watford:how to combine iHighest and iLowest in this code?
Any comments that you have regarding this subject should be posted here and not repeated in other topics.
I have deleted your posts in the other topic. Please do not double post.
Any comments that you have regarding this subject should be posted here and not repeated in other topics.
Don't double post You've been asked before.
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please teach me how to apply this condition above code doesn't work...please give me the right code for me.thank you