Write a EA for Binary Option...

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if(Buy Condition Come true) //buy
   {
     static double LastAsk=Ask;
     double CurrentAsk=Bid;
    
    
    if(CurrentAsk<LastAsk)
      {
        LastAsk=CurrentAsk;
      }
     if(CurrentAsk>(LastAsk+2*Point))
     { 
        tkt=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lots,NormalizeDouble(Ask,Digits),0,0,0,"BO exp:"+IntegerToString(BOExpiry*60),0,0,clrGreen);
     }  
   } 
   
   if(Sell Condition Come true)//Sell
   {
      static double LastBid=Bid;
      double CurrentBid=Ask;
       
 
      if(CurrentBid>LastBid)
      {
         LastBid=CurrentBid;
      }
     if(CurrentBid<(LastBid-2*Point))
      { 
         tkt=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lots,NormalizeDouble(Bid,Digits),0,0,0,"BO exp:"+IntegerToString(BOExpiry*60),0,0,clrRed);
      }  
   }  

please teach me how to apply this condition  above code doesn't work...please give me the right code for me.thank you

 
BinarySchool:


please teach me how to apply this condition  above code doesn't work...please give me the right code for me.thank you

hello

 
can anyone help me?
 
BinarySchool:

    If all Sell Condition come true
    it would be above cndle pattern
BinarySchool: can anyone help me?
  1. Those don't say anything, and there are no mind readers here. Unless you can make those vague sentences concrete, you can't possibly code it.
  2. Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem. You have only four choices: We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature of your problem. No free help. urgent help.
 
 

I have deleted your posts in the other topic. Please do not double post.

Any comments that you have regarding this subject should be posted here and not repeated in other topics.

 
Keith Watford:

I have deleted your posts in the other topic. Please do not double post.

Any comments that you have regarding this subject should be posted here and not repeated in other topics.

how to combine iHighest and iLowest in this code?
 
Don't double post You've been asked before.
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