No delete option for demo account on Terminal or right-click mouse
I downloaded a demo version through a broker.
Performing some functions and to conclude I need to delete my logged-in demo account.
Delete key on keyboard does not delete demo account; right-click mouse does not display a delete option.
Right-click has the following: "open an account; login trade account; login web trader; login to mql5 community; change password; add to favourites; register as signal; register as virtual server"
You cannot delete your only (logged in) account in MT. You have to create a new account or log into another one, in order to be able to delete it.
Delete:
Thanks Sergey, however the delete option does not exist.
Right-click options are: "open an account; login trade account; login web trader; login to mql5 community; change password; add to favourites; register as signal; register as virtual server"
I am definitely logged in the demo-account and can see it in the Navigator window.
I doubt this is the issue, I am using MT4 platform through Windows 10 installed on Mac OS Bootcamp.
Thanks.
Thanks Sergey, however the delete option does not exist.
Right-click options are: "open an account; login trade account; login web trader; login to mql5 community; change password; add to favourites; register as signal; register as virtual server"
I am definitely logged in the demo-account and can see it in the Navigator window.
I doubt this is the issue, I am using MT4 platform through Windows 10 installed on Mac OS Bootcamp.
Thanks.
I do not have MT4 on Mac so I can not check it.
Anyway - you can use the suggestion of Eleni: open MetaQuotes demo on same MT4, logn into it, and delete your first demo account from the second one.
You cannot delete your only (logged in) account in MT. You have to create a new account or log into another one, in order to be able to delete it.
Hi thanks Eleni.
That did cross my mind, however the video from the Broker demonstrates him deleting his demo account successfully and he had no other accounts available.
In Navigator, Broker Name / Accounts / no "+" to expand as no accounts existed after he deleted his demo.
Thanks.
Those are my demo accounts in my MT4:
I can delete any acccounts except MetaQuotes demo - but I am fine with that because as far as I understand - all the updates/fixing of MT4 are coming from MetaQuotes demo account first.
Those are my demo accounts in my MT4:
I can delete any acccounts except MetaQuotes demo - but I am fine with that because as far as I understand - all the updates/fixing of MT4 are coming from MetaQuotes demo account first.
I received a reply from the EA course provider and they are updating the MT4 backtesting video. Used to be able to delete the demo account associated with the link to the Broker but not anymore. Thanks for responses.
- www.mql5.com
I have imported very clean historical tick data in order to do backtesting with a 99% model quality. So, I don't want any new data coming from the broker to add to my pristine data I just imported into MT4. How do I prevent data from the broker getting mixed in with my highly curated historical data? I don't want the two to mix. Easy solution I thought would be to just delete the broker account. I can do that in MT5. But I can't do that in MT4 since, apparently (based on this thread) you need to have at least one account defined in MT4. Any suggestions? Should I change the password on my broker account so that MT4 fails to authenticate? Seems hackish. Wondering if there's a typical way backtesters do this in order to keep their historical data in MT4 100% under their own control.
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Sergey Golubev, 2007.07.17 08:13
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I downloaded a demo version through a broker.
Performing some functions and to conclude I need to delete my logged-in demo account.
Delete key on keyboard does not delete demo account; right-click mouse does not display a delete option.
Right-click has the following: "open an account; login trade account; login web trader; login to mql5 community; change password; add to favourites; register as signal; register as virtual server"