Arrow with Text (above/below) Question
salexes:
I am currently struggeling to get text written directly below my drawn arrow.
whroeder1:
1. I do not know how to place the created text object "ObjectCreate("Strength", OBJ_TEXT,0,0,0);" with the text depending on the strength of the signal (strong/medium/weak) above/below the arrows.
2. I did I still not know how to do it. That is why I ask here.
3. ObjectCreate("Strength", OBJ_TEXT,0,0,0);
salexes:
1. I do not know how
2. I did I still not know how
3. ObjectCreate("Strength", OBJ_TEXT,0,0,0);
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I am currently struggeling to get text written directly below my drawn arrow.
This is my code right now
I want to put a text like in this example screenshot above the arrow, but I am not sure how to achive this (I am still very new to MQL4). Any help would be greatly appreciated. I need help placing the text above the arrows.
Kind regards,
salexes