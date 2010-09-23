Windows 7 / Metatrader 5 problem?
I am using it on W7 without any problems - have just recently updated MT5 to build 328. It works fine so far.
Do you have admin rights on this PC? (I guess you do, but...)
I'm not sure how to control the terminal modes.
I just discovered when I create an EA from scratch it puts it in c:\Users\OSR2\AppData\Roaming\Metaquotes\... etc.etc..
Once there it is accessible from Navigator window.
Unfortunately when I try to back test it I am getting a critical error:
2010.09.20 10:04:22 Core 1 OnTick critical error
2010.09.20 10:04:22 Core 1 2010.09.01 00:00:07 Access violation read to 0x0000005C in 'C:\Users\OSR2\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\MQL5\Experts\Double7s.ex5'
Has anyone seen this one?
Still trying to just backtest this EA.
Thanks
Hello.
I recently installed Metatrader 5 version 5.00 bld. 328 (Sep 13, 2010) wrote an EA but for some reason after everything compiles Metatrader cannot open the executable file.
In the compilation Errors window I get:
can't open "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Experts\Advisors\MyEA.ex5" output expert file MyEA.ex5 1 1
I browsed through the forum some and found some sketchy articles from 2009 and early 2010 on the subject having to do with Windows 7 issues.
I would have thought this would have been patched by now. Can anyone shed some light on this problem or point me to a patch or Windows 7 version of Metatrader 5 if one exists. Would also be interested in any work-arounds people may be using.
Thanks!