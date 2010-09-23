Windows 7 / Metatrader 5 problem?

New comment
 

Hello.

 I recently installed Metatrader 5 version 5.00 bld. 328 (Sep 13, 2010) wrote an EA but for some reason after everything compiles Metatrader cannot open the executable file.

In the compilation Errors window I get:

can't open "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Experts\Advisors\MyEA.ex5" output expert file MyEA.ex5 1 1
 

I browsed through the forum some and found some sketchy articles from 2009 and early 2010 on the subject having to do with Windows 7 issues.

I would have thought this would have been patched by now.  Can anyone shed some light on this problem or point me to a patch or Windows 7 version of Metatrader 5 if one exists.  Would also be interested in any work-arounds people may be using.

Thanks!

 

I am using it on W7 without any problems - have just recently updated MT5 to build 328. It works fine so far.

 Do you have admin rights on this PC? (I guess you do, but...) 

 

Was your source file created there automatically or you copied it to there?

Do you run terminal in main or in guest mode?



 
alexvd:

Was your source file created there automatically or you copied it to there?

Do you run terminal in main or in guest mode?



To answer your question it was created there automatically.  Thanks for the ideas everyone.  I'm not sure how to control the terminal modes.  I was able to get it working this morning by giving "full control" access to the Program Files folder, subfolders, and files to all user groups/ accounts. 
 
milfordT:
I'm not sure how to control the terminal modes.
Just look at notice box at the bottom of the screenshot.
 

I just discovered when I create an EA from scratch it puts it in c:\Users\OSR2\AppData\Roaming\Metaquotes\... etc.etc..

Once there it is accessible from Navigator window. 

 

Unfortunately when I try to back test it  I am getting a critical error:

2010.09.20 10:04:22 Core 1 OnTick critical error
2010.09.20 10:04:22 Core 1 2010.09.01 00:00:07   Access violation read to 0x0000005C in 'C:\Users\OSR2\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\MQL5\Experts\Double7s.ex5'

 

Has anyone seen this one?

Still trying to just backtest this EA.

Thanks 

 
Can you write to Servicedesk and provide your code?
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
  • www.mql5.com
We therefore attach great importance to all user reports about issues in our programs and try to answer each one of them.
New comment