A large bug about Zigzag On Mt5 and Mt4!!! Please correct it!!!
If we loaded Zigzag Indicator , I find a large bug! It also happened on Mt5 and Mt4.
To Set Zigzag Value: ( ExtDepth=30; ExtDeviation=5; ExtBackstep=3; )
Symbol is "AUDUSD" ;
TimeFrame is "H1" .
The latest timeclock is "2017.06.21 13:00", your will find bug like Picture.
After loaded, Zigzag was right at first . But!!! wait a moment , you will see this :
This bug is very serious, especially on EA!
I test it on Mt4 , also have bug.
Not a bug.
A ZigZag set at ExtDepth=30 would ignore all price movements less than 30%. (14/15 Jun)
- stockcharts.com
Not a bug.
ExtDepth=30 it is equal to 30% loss of the data, so it is normal for this type of actions when there was a lowering and recovery very fast, as is the case (14/15 Jun). Has that add to lose a 30% of the data.
Thanks for reply.
But It is right at first , suddenly ,it become that . I have read Zigzag's Code . I don't think it will happen.
Another Indicator: ZigzagColor (Mt5) . The results is right. To see the picture: ZigzagColor(30,5,3)
So, ZigzagColor is right, But Zigzag is wrong. Do you know why this happened? And another question: you have said "ExtDepth=30 it is equal to 30% loss of the data" . What is it meaning?
thank you.
Not a bug.
A ZigZag set at ExtDepth=30 would ignore all price movements less than 30%. (14/15 Jun)
Thanks for sharing.
But I still don't understand why Zigzag is wrong and ZigzagColor is right.
Thanks for sharing.
But I still don't understand why Zigzag is wrong and ZigzagColor is right.
It seems that the "Color" version is more accurate due to a count of the % of data which leaves aside.
int level=3; // recounting's depthAnyway discard minor moves to 30% (ExtDepth=30), seems to me to be insane. The best setup, as is obvious, it is by default.
set 200 on this line
MT5
while(counterZ<level && i>rates_total-100)
MT4
while(counterZ<ExtLevel && i<100)
set 200 on this line
MT5
MT4
Thank you, It is solved.
This is not solved at all.
The idea behind the zigzag indicator is to be able to ignore minor vertical movement and to focus on only significant move
So far, in end of 2019, I only find bugged version of this indicator not workng as soon as we ask for a minimum deviation and no clear instruction of any kind about what is supposed to be a standard icustom function in mql4.
This is BS.
Where can we find a true working zigzag indicator in mql4 langage??
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If we loaded Zigzag Indicator , I find a large bug! It also happened on Mt5 and Mt4.
To Set Zigzag Value: ( ExtDepth=30; ExtDeviation=5; ExtBackstep=3; )
Symbol is "AUDUSD" ;
TimeFrame is "H1" .
The latest timeclock is "2017.06.21 13:00", your will find bug like Picture.
After loaded, Zigzag was right at first . But!!! wait a moment , you will see this :
This bug is very serious, especially on EA!
I test it on Mt4 , also have bug.