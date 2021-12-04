ZigZag Buffer values returns 0.0 on Multi Symbols
Dominik Egert # :
Looks like you are doing almost everything correctly.
OnInit should not return 0 on error, but INIT_FAILED.
ZigZag does not have a value as long as there is no connection point. So most of the time the buffer will be zero.
Take a look at the ZigZag Code of your iCustom indicator .
Your code, although small, will be very resource hungry.
BTW, you can also check the return value of CopyBuffer, for completeness.
i am almost near, its not synchronizing buffer values with symbol as series
Not sure what i am doing wrong, any help appreciated
Thanks
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Read_Buffer.mq5 | //| Copyright 2021, Dark Ryd3r | //| https://t.me/DarkRyd3r | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, Dark Ryd3r" #property link "https://t.me/DarkRyd3r" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 #define RESET 0 int min_rates_total; int symbolCount; int start_pos=0,count=1; string symbolsList[]; struct SATR { int handle; double buffer[]; } Read_Buffer[]; double mbuffer; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { EventSetTimer(5); min_rates_total=100; //--- indicator buffers mapping symbolCount=SymbolsTotal(true); if( ArrayResize(symbolsList, symbolCount) < symbolCount ) return (INIT_FAILED); //Resize Handles if( ArrayResize(Read_Buffer, symbolCount) < symbolCount ) return (INIT_FAILED); for(int i=0; i<symbolCount; i++) { symbolsList[i] = SymbolName(i,true); Read_Buffer[i].handle =iCustom(symbolsList[i],PERIOD_M1,"Examples\\ZigZagColor",55,5,3 ); if(Read_Buffer[i].handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { Print(" Failed to load iCustom Indicator ZigZagColor"); return(INIT_FAILED); } ArraySetAsSeries(Read_Buffer[i].buffer,true); } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //---- EventKillTimer(); //---- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer(void) { for (int j=0; j<symbolCount; j++) { symbolsList[j] = SymbolName(j,true); Print("55",symbolsList[j],mbuffer); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- int maxbars = rates_total-rates_total+2000; static datetime TIME[]; static datetime curr=NULL; for (int j=0; j<symbolCount; j++) { symbolsList[j] = SymbolName(j,true); //Print(symbolsList[j]); if(BarsCalculated(Read_Buffer[j].handle)<min_rates_total) return(RESET); if(BarsCalculated(Read_Buffer[j].handle)<Bars(symbolsList[j],PERIOD_M1)) return(prev_calculated); if(CopyBuffer(Read_Buffer[j].handle,1,0,maxbars,Read_Buffer[j].buffer)<=0) return(RESET); if(CopyTime(symbolsList[j],PERIOD_M1,0,maxbars,TIME)<=0) return(RESET); //ArraySetAsSeries(Read_Buffer,true); if(curr!=TIME[0]) { curr=TIME[0]; double swing_value[4]= {0.0,0.0,0.0,0.0}; datetime swing_date[4]= {0,0,0,0}; int found=NULL; double tmp=NULL; int bar=NULL; while(found<4 && bar<maxbars && !IsStopped()) { if(Read_Buffer[j].buffer[bar]) { swing_value[found]=Read_Buffer[j].buffer[bar]; swing_date[found]=TIME[bar]; found++; } bar++; } mbuffer= swing_value[0]; } } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hi,
I am trying to load ZigZagColor indicator to scan multi symbols and want to read its ZigzagPeakBuffer buffer number '0' but in result its only returning only some of the ZigzagPeakBuffer as a correct result, and other values are returning 0.0
Please help me letting know what i am doing wrong
Thanks