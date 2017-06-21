Does anybody use Wolfe waves for trading?
Does anybody use Wolfe waves for trading? It will be interesting to hear feedback
Wolfe waves - the articles
Channels. Advanced Models. Wolfe Waves (MT4)
Idleness is the Stimulus to Progress. Semiautomatic Marking a Template (MT4)
Wolfe Waves (MT5, in Russian language, EA with backtesting is attached to the article):
Sergey Golubev:
Wolfe waves - the articles
Channels. Advanced Models. Wolfe Waves (MT4)
Idleness is the Stimulus to Progress. Semiautomatic Marking a Template (MT4)
Wolfe Waves (MT5, in Russian language, EA with backtesting is attached to the article):
This article was translated to the English - Wolfe Waves:
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register